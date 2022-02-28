Premier condemns Moscow for invasion

By Chen Yu-fu, Lai Hsiao-tung and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporters, with staff writer





Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday condemned Russia for invading Ukraine, reiterating that Taiwan would be one of the democratic countries that impose sanctions on Moscow.

Taiwan on Friday said that it would join the EU, US and other countries in imposing sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which Taipei condemned as unilaterally changing the “status quo.”

Su said that Taiwan holds geopolitical significance, and unlike Ukraine, which shares a border with Russia, is separated from China by the more than 130km-wide Taiwan Strait.

A person takes a photograph of an illumination of the Ukrainian flag on the Taipei 101 skyscraper on Saturday. Photo: CNA

Taiwanese are united and vigilant against foreign forces attempting to use disinformation to weaken their morale, Su said, adding that the government has asked relevant agencies to clarify and counter misleading information.

The premier also called for Taiwanese to stand together to protect “the sovereignty of our country, the safety of our people, as well as the democracy and freedom of Taiwan.”

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉) yesterday asked the DPP caucus to submit a motion in the legislature to issue a resolution condemning Russia and supporting Ukraine.

Chiu also called on the Executive Yuan to review resources in each ministry and inform the legislature about items that could be donated to Ukraine.

Although Taiwan has no formal diplomatic ties with Ukraine, Taiwanese can provide humanitarian aid, he said, adding that the DPP caucus could also donate to Ukraine on behalf of the Legislative Yuan.

Regarding comments that Taiwan would not face the same situation as Ukraine, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) yesterday told reporters that the matter depends on Taiwan’s national defense capabilities, its resolution in maintaining peace and the possibility of conflict.

Chu said that he was against wars of any kind and called for Taiwan to maintain peace in the region by communicating with its neighbors and avoiding malicious provocations.

In response to speculation that the Ukraine-Russia conflict would prompt the US to provide aid to Taiwan, Chu said that Taiwan should rely on itself, adding that the KMT has always believed in bolstering national defense while interacting peacefully with Beijing.

Regarding rumors that some KMT members advocate for peace talks with China, as they do not expect the US to aid Taiwan in the event of an attack, Chu said that the KMT was determined to safeguard the Republic of China.