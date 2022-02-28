Taipei reiterates pit bull registration deadline, fines

By Li Yeh and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Owners of American pit bull terriers and American Staffordshire terriers are required to register their pets by today, the Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office said.

As of last month, 155 pit bulls were registered in Taipei, the agency said.

Pet owners of the listed animals who fail to register their pets by today would face a fine of up to NT$15,000 for contravening Article 19 of the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), while owners who fail to do so before March 1 next year would face a fine of up to NT$250,000 for contravening Article 26 of the act, it said.

A pit bull terrier is pictured in Miaoli County in an undated photograph. Photo: Peng Chien-li, Taipei Times

In amending the regulations on Oct. 26 last year, the Council of Agriculture classified the two kinds of terrier as “breed[s] of animals whose ownership, exportation and importation have been banned by the central competent authority.”

Pet owners who fail to register by today at local veterinary hospitals must register at the agency, it said, adding that the owners would need proof, such as a rabies vaccination certificate, to show that they had the pet prior to Feb. 28 this year.

Pit bulls are classified as “aggressive dogs,” so they can only be walked in public when muzzled, on a leash shorter than 1.5m and accompanied by an adult, the agency added.

From 2017 to last year, Taipai took administrative action against 15 owners who failed to have adequate protection when walking aggressive dogs in public, it said.