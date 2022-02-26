The Executive Yuan on Thursday approved a bill to continue the efforts of the Transitional Justice Commission after the ad hoc committee is disbanded in May.
The plan includes an amendment to establish a “transitional justice board” under the Cabinet to review and coordinate tasks among ministries and various government agencies following the commission’s dissolution, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said.
The commission was given a two-year mandate when it was established on May 31, 2018, in accordance with the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice (促進轉型正義條例), but it was given a one-year extension in 2020 and again last year.
The commission would formally disband on May 30 after releasing a “mission conclusion report” on its work over the past four years.
The bill, which is to be sent to the Legislative Yuan for approval, also details the handover of the commission’s duties to ministries and government agencies.
Commissioner Chen Yu-fan (陳雨凡) said that the Ministry of the Interior would handle work related to the removal of authoritarian symbols and exoneration of people who were persecuted during the Martial Law era.
The Ministry of Culture would be responsible for preserving historical sites of injustice, while the Ministry of Education would be tasked with promoting education pertaining to transitional justice and human rights, Chen said.
Issues that require cooperation among agencies would be discussed and coordinated by a proposed “transitional justice board,” she added.
The premier is to lead the planned board and convene regular meetings, Lo said.
