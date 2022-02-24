The National Communications Commission (NCC) is to establish a special task force to examine financial statements of cable television systems after Net Wave Cable Systems Co was found to have failed to list subscription fee revenues in its accounts over the past 10 years.
NCC commissioners at the agency’s weekly meeting yesterday ruled that Net Wave be fined NT$4 million (US$143,451) for contravening the Cable Radio and Television Act (有線廣播電視法).
Financial problems at the cable system operator, which serves subscribers in Taipei’s Zhongzheng (中正) and Wanhua (萬華) districts, were exposed last year following an allegation that the management had embezzled NT$130 million of subscription fees.
In April last year, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office launched an investigation into Net Wave chairman Lee Hsi-chin (李錫欽) and his wife, as well as other managers who were allegedly involved in the scandal.
Due to financial problems at Net Wave, the NCC in May granted the cable system a one-year operating license after reviewing its license renewal application.
NCC Vice Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said that the commission also launched an administrative investigation last month.
From 2011 to 2020, the company did not list subscription fee revenues in its financial statements, Wong said, adding that the unlisted funds totaled NT$168 million.
Net Wave was fined NT$1.5 million for contravening Article 44 of the act, which requires cable system operators to follow the accounting system and its standard procedures enacted by the central regulatory agency, Wong said.
The commission fined the company an additional NT$2 million for contravening Article 45 of the act, which requires cable system operators to set aside 1 percent of their annual operating revenue and submit it to the NCC for the establishment of a special fund.
Lee was also fined NT$500,000 for contravening Article 15 of the Administrative Penalty Act (行政罰法) by his mismanagement of the cable system, Wong said.
The company had retroactively listed revenues from 2011 to 2020 in last year’s financial statement, the commission said, adding that it has paid NT$1.54 million in accordance with Article 45 of the act.
“We have also asked Net Wave to find a new chairperson and two new overseers to replace current ones by Aug. 30. Overseers should have backgrounds in law and accounting,” Wong said, adding that this was the first time that the commissioners had asked a cable operator to change its management.
Foreigners non-residents might be allowed to enter Taiwan as early as the second half of this year, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. Calling it the earliest possible time for a more general opening of the border, Chen said it would depend on the COVID-19 situation. Taiwan currently only allows Taiwanese and foreign residents to enter the nation. The Ministry of Economic Affairs would be involved in deciding whether a distinction would be made between business travelers and tourists, Chen said. The statement came after the CECC announced that mandatory quarantines
Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) yesterday left a message for “haters” and “trolls” on Facebook after her participation at the Beijing Winter Olympics ended. “Thanks to everyone who cheered for me, I have finished my second Olympics,” she wrote in Chinese shortly after midnight yesterday, hours after placing 24th in the women’s 1,000m final. “I have left the comments open for haters and trolls to post their messages,” she wrote. She concluded the post in English, writing: “Those who are supporting me, please don’t leave a comment, just like the post.” Many of the responses were what she asked for. “You are a disgrace for
People with links to victims of the White Terror era yesterday called on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to reflect more on a Taiwanese perspective of history and not cater to minority views that glorify former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國). Taiwan Association of University Professors chairman Hsu Wen-tang (許文堂) and others told an academic conference titled “Transitional Justice and Assessing Historic Roles of Chiang Ching-kuo” in Taipei that Tsai should examine history more closely. At an event on Jan. 22 to open a memorial park for Chiang, Tsai called for solidarity and mutual understanding, saying that the former leader’s “staunch defense of Taiwan
RETURNING TO NORMAL: Taiwan’s balancing of the economy with disease measures proves that the nation’s approach can stand the test of time, the premier said The nation’s disease prevention measures are to be gradually eased to help people resume normal lives, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told officials at an interdepartmental meeting yesterday. The number of domestic cases of COVID-19 dropped 42 percent last week, the second week after most people returned to work following the Lunar New Year holiday, he said. Su’s announcement came as several Asian nations are reopening their borders to vaccinated travelers and canceling quarantine requirements. Participants at yesterday’s meeting included officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Labor and the