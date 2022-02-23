Children’s choir in need of donations

By Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The award-winning Puzangalan Children’s Choir is in dire financial straits due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is in burning need of funding for its continued operation.

The choir from Pingtung County’s Majia Township (瑪家), who sang the national anthem at President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) inauguration ceremony, was founded to help indigenous children combat poverty and boost their confidence, as well as to provide much-needed educational resources.

The choir over the past 10 years has mainly relied on donations and holding fundraising shows to pay its expenses and for its scholarship programs, and when it thought the most difficult times were over, the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The Puzangalan Children’s Choir, composed of Paiwan and Rukai children, perform in Pingtung County in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Union Bank of Taiwan

Donations from the public have fallen since a local COVID-19 outbreak last year and businesses have become less willing to sponsor the choir.

After the choir received just four invitations to perform in the past year, Union Bank of Taiwan and the Union Culture Foundation have jointly initiated a “Puzangalan Children’s Choir training and education program” on their fundraising platform at ubot.org.tw/uborgdonate, calling for people from all walks of life to help the children through these difficult times.

All the funds raised would be used to train and support choir members in need.

“When the children feel uneasy, I always tell them to ask themselves whether they are prepared. Persevering and practicing is especially crucial at this time because the efforts devoted now will be helpful when opportunities present themselves in the future,” choir executive director Tsai Yi-fang (蔡義方) said.

The aims of the choir are to change the children’s lives through music and pass down indigenous cultures. Puzangalan means “hope” in the Paiwan language.

As well as the children learning and practicing traditional indigenous songs every Saturday, the children also receive considerable assistance with their school work.

The choir charges no fees from its members, who are elementary to high-school Paiwan and Rukai children, as 90 percent of them do not come from well-off families.

In light of this, the choir has also established scholarship programs to help impoverished families with tuition fees and other expenses.

The choir hopes to put the children’s minds at ease regarding financial problems, allowing them to focus on their studies.