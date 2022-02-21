INTERVIEW: HK director hopes democracy will return

Hong Kong-based director Kiwi Chou expressed the hope that democracy and freedom will return to the territory as he talked about his Golden Horse Award-winning documentary ‘Revolution of Our Times’ in an online interview with ‘Liberty Times’ (sister paper of the ‘Taipei Times’) reporter Ho Ching-hsien

Liberty Times (LT): “Revolution of Our Times” (時代革命) is probably the most granular documentary into the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019 and 2020. Did you shoot the film with a preconceived notion of what it would become, or did you go with the flow and then edit for structure in post-production?

Kiwi Chou (周冠威): In the beginning, I tried to take a broad view to give the audience a clear understanding of the context surrounding the events, [but] this proved too much to handle for me alone.

In addition, I worried about not having enough material. So a decision was made to use juxtapositions of major events and individual participation as building blocks of the film. This format helps the audience to understand the subject.

The movement did not originate from one place; instead, it probably happened simultaneously in multiple places. To reflect that, original footage, material from news outlets and content provided by others were utilized in the final work.

LT: According to the latest annual survey published in “The Economist,” Hong Kong is the 10th-least free territory in the world. How has your personal life been affected by the crackdown on free speech? Are you concerned for your personal safety?

Chou: My friends started worrying about me as soon as Revolution of Our Times was chosen for screening at the Cannes Film Festival. I am living my life as normal — imagining dangers that could happen is not what I do.

However, investors and actors have dropped out of a romantic comedy project I was working on, which must be restarted from scratch. I am expecting to be arrested at any moment.

LT: A large part of the documentary focuses on underage student protesters. Is that a deliberate choice on your part? Some of the interview subjects in the film have immigrated to Taiwan — how are they doing now?

Chou: I did not choose to highlight children in the shooting or editing of the film. The reality is that most of the participants at the scene were students, including junior-high school and college students. Naturally, they are seen in the footage, and the film reflects that people of all ages, genders and professions took part [in the protests].

When Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards screened my film, I gave my spot at the venue to the people credited as “mom” and “dad” in the documentary. Although they were only seen in the film wearing masks to protect their identity, they showed their faces to the public at the screening. While I was surprised to learn this, it shows their trust that Taiwan would protect their rights and freedoms.

Protesters — who called each other “hands and feet” (手足, brothers and sisters) — often said they at the time had nightmares of being thrown off a building by police. Protesters who had been doused with tear gas following the siege at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University still suffer from this.

However, I have been informed that many have reported improvement in their conditions since relocating to Taiwan.

LT: Taiwan is the only country where “Revolution of Our Times” has a general release, despite it being a documentary highlighted at Cannes. What do you hope the film’s Taiwanese audience will take away from the experience?

Chou: Each movie has a life of its own that the creator cannot control. I hope that the viewers will allow the film to enter their hearts and let it help them think about the issues [in Hong Kong]. I hope that people will see it without preconceptions surrounding the marketing of the film or their political views.

LT: Hong Kong and its people have changed perhaps irrevocably following the protests. If you can turn back time, would you do the same things? When you think about Hong Kong, what are the qualities that you wish it to have?

Chou: I would do the same thing without hesitation or regret. I am happy with the choices I have made and feel joy for staying in Hong Kong. As for my wishes for Hong Kong, I wish I can take care of myself and my family, be able to create freely and stand against fear. I have not seen anything suggesting the possibility of change in Hong Kong, but I continue to hope for a miracle and keep faith that its day will come.

I strongly hope for the return of democracy and freedom to Hong Kong, but do not wish to see the cycle of struggle and repression happen again. Hong Kong has suffered enough.

Revolution of Our Times is to open in Taiwanese theaters on Friday for its first and so far the only general release in the world.

Translated by staff writer Jonathan Chin