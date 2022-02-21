Parents of deceased F-16V pilot set up scholarships

Staff writer, with CNA





The parents of air force pilot Chen Yi (陳奕), who died last month when his F-16V jet crashed, have set up scholarship programs in Chen’s name at his three alma maters in his native Nantou County, the principal of one of the schools said on Friday.

The scholarships at Sin Jie Elementary School, San Guang Junior High School and Chung Hsing Senior High School offer financial assistance to students who have significantly improved their grades, Chung Hsing Senior High School principal Chen Chiang-hai (陳江海) said.

Chung Hsing recently invited Chen Yi’s mother to present the scholarships to recipients at the school, Chen Chiang-hai said.

In her address, Chen Yi’s mother pledged that the scholarships would continue “until the day we cannot afford to do so anymore,” Chen Chiang-hai said.

“We hope that the scholarship can become Chen Yi’s legacy,” the principal said.

The F-16V piloted by Chen Yi with the serial number 6650 disappeared from radar at 3:23pm on Jan. 11, about 30 minutes after it took off from Chiayi Air Base on a routine training mission with another aircraft.

The F-16V had just completed a series of simulated missile launches when it abruptly nosedived into the sea near the Aogu Wetlands (鰲鼓濕地), the other aircraft’s pilot, a ground controller and an eyewitness told investigators.

Chen Yi’s remains were found three days after the crash, and an autopsy found that the 27-year-old died from multiple blunt force trauma caused by a high-speed impact.

An ad hoc team has since been formed to investigate the cause of the crash.

Chen Yi, who held the rank of captain, was on Jan. 29 given a posthumous promotion by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), attaining the rank of colonel at a memorial service held at the air base.

The Nantou County Government has said that Chen would be enshrined in the county’s Martyrs’ Shrine on March 29 during the annual Spring Festival.

The shrine honors soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.