Support not affected by Ukraine: US

BACKING ‘ROCK SOLID’: Indo-Pacific security is a global concern, and the US would ‘vigorously pursue’ the world’s strategic goals in standing against China, a US official said

Staff Writer, with CNA, Washington





The US has reaffirmed its commitment to Taiwan amid concerns that a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine could have domino effects for security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Washington would continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining the capacity to resist any resort to force, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said during a teleconference on Wednesday.

Although Kritenbrink said he would not deal in “hypothetical questions” when asked directly if Washington would come to Taiwan’s defense in the event of an invasion, he added that his country’s commitments were “clear under the Taiwan Relations Act.”

The Flags of Taiwan and the US are placed for a meeting in Taipei on March 27, 2018. Photo: REUTERS

“The United States’ support for Taiwan is rock solid. We will continue to stand with our friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity security, and values,” he said.

The US Department of State official was addressing concerns that the focus on Ukraine could lead to a permanent strategic shift by Washington away from the Indo-Pacific region.

While Kritenbrink said that support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity was “unwavering,” he added that continued peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region is critical for not just for the US, but for “the entire world.”

The former ambassador to Vietnam said that a regional tour by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this month and a joint communique from last year’s ministerial meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue should stand as evidence of Washington’s commitment to “vigorously pursue our strategic engagement” in the region.

After earlier stating that the US would deepen ties with “democratic” Taiwan, Kritenbrink nixed the idea of allowing China into any future Indo-Pacific economic framework.

“It’s safe to say that we are engaged in initial conversations with partners across the region who share our vision for the kind of region that we want to live in. A free and open region in which countries are free from coercion,” he said.

“There is currently no intention to engage the People’s Republic of China,” he added.