FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Wu to attend Esper talks
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) is to hold an online meeting with former US secretary of defense Mark Esper on Wednesday next week to discuss the growing threat China poses in the Indo-Pacific region, the McCain Institute for International Leadership has said. The meeting, scheduled at midnight, would be the sixth of a series of public talks between Esper and a policy expert on issues related to US national security, said the Washington-based think tank, which is organizing the event. A main focus of the series is Indo-Pacific security partnerships and challenges such as increasing international authoritarianism and the spread of disinformation. Esper served as secretary of defense under former US president Donald Trump from July 2019 to November 2020. He is a distinguished fellow at the McCain institute.
EDUCATION
Additional students can enter
Taiwan is on March 1 to begin allowing the entry of international language students who do not receive Huayu Enrichment Scholarships, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said on Tuesday, adding that about 5,000 students without scholarships are expected to arrive by June 30. Schools that offer Chinese-language courses of six months or longer can submit entry permit applications for their prospective students, he said. The start date was chosen to avoid the Lunar New Year holiday to ensure enough quarantine hotel capacity, Pan said. International language students without an Alien Residency Certificate (ARC) have not been allowed to enter Taiwan since it imposed restrictions on foreign travelers in March 2020, amid the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan in August last year began to grant entry to international students who are granted ministry scholarships, but do not have an ARC. Separately, the ministry on Monday said that about 1,000 foreign teachers hired by schools for the ongoing school year ending June 30 can apply for a special visa to enter the nation. Students and teachers would have to quarantine for 14 days upon entering Taiwan, observe another seven days of self-health management and frequently get tested for COVID-19 during the 21-day period, the ministry said.
FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Taiwanese to stay in Ukraine
Twenty-eight Taiwanese have chosen to remain in Ukraine despite the government urging them to leave, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that 34 Taiwanese residents of Ukraine have since Saturday been contacted. Six have left the country amid Western governments warning of an imminent Russian invasion, while nine have relocated to the western city of Lviv, close to the border with Poland, Ou said. Although the government respects the decision of those who wish to stay, the ministry, through its representative office in Moscow, is providing them with the latest updates, Ou said. Taiwan is among 31 countries that asked their citizens to leave Ukraine, the ministry said. In the event of an emergency, Taiwanese in Ukraine can call +7-969-008-6111 to seek assistance from the Moscow office, it said. They can also contact the Taiwan Trade Center in Kiev, which is run by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, at +380-44-537-0982, it added.
FEELING POWERLESS: Many Hong Kongers who fled to Taiwan were not only beaten in their homeland, but now find it difficult to make friends and fit in with local culture The majority of Hong Kongers who sought asylum in Taiwan show signs of trauma related to political violence, while most have trouble adapting to life in their new home, a source who works with them said. “Many of the victims were beaten by Hong Kong police, or were close with someone who was shot or killed during the protests,” the source said. “Their experiences have left them scarred and unable to return to where they came from.” Many Hong Kongers who participated in anti-extradition protests in 2019 saw support for Hong Kong expressed in Taiwanese media, and by Taiwanese politicians in the
POST-HOLIDAY SLUMP: The Tourism Bureau said that it respects the decisions, but urged operators to thoroughly disinfect their premises before accepting regular guests Thirty-nine hotels across Taiwan have stopped accepting guests who need to quarantine due to COVID-19 pandemic rules, as demand has declined after the Lunar New Year holiday, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. The demand for quarantine hotel rooms surged after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Dec. 14 last year implemented a special quarantine policy for overseas Taiwanese returning home for the holiday, which ended on Sunday. They were required to stay in quarantine hotels or government quarantine facilities for seven to 14 days, depending on their COVID-19 vaccination status. The policy is to end on Feb. 28. Bureau statistics
NO SECRET: KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou said he hopes for peace and coprosperity across the Taiwan Strait, but calm cannot describe China’s worsening jet incursions Politicians yesterday denounced a Chinese state media report that labeled two Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators as “secret Taiwanese independence advocates,” saying that if its interpretation were true, it would be describing most Taiwanese. KMT legislators Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) and Charles Chen (陳以信) were on Saturday named by the People’s Political Consultative Daily as members of a “secret” faction of independence advocates. The article asserted the presence of two independence “forces” in Taiwan, one overt and one covert. Certain KMT members comprise the “secret” faction, which extolls “one China,” while in reality colluding with external antagonists to act against Chinese in the name
The owner of Taiuan-e-tiam (台灣e店), a bookshop for Taiwan-related writing and paraphernalia, is looking for a new location after rising rents near National Taiwan University in Taipei have made its lease untenable. If it closed down permanently, there would be no other bookstore dedicated to Taiwan, owner Wu Cheng-hsan (吳成三) said on Sunday. Taiuan-e-tiam, which in Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese) means “the store of Taiwan,” first opened its doors in 1993. The seeds of inspiration were planted when Wu was warned by a fellow student at Columbia University not to read the campus’ copy of Formosa Betrayed. The 1965 book details US diplomat