A 113-year-old lighthouse on Pengjia Islet (彭佳嶼) off Keelung is to be granted national cultural heritage status, Keelung Cultural Affairs Bureau Director Chen Ching-ping (陳靜萍) said on Sunday.
The Ministry of Culture late last year declared the structure eligible for the designation, Chen wrote on Facebook.
Completed in 1909, the lighthouse played an important role in Taiwan’s maritime history and remains in service, despite having been bombed by Allied Forces airplanes during World War II, Chen said.
Photo: screen grab from Facebook
Bullet marks from the attack can still be seen, she said.
Ministry and Keelung City Government officials inspecting the lighthouse had a “rough voyage” to the islet, Chen said.
The designation would come after the Keelung Lighthouse, which is nine years older, received heritage status last year, Chen said, adding that tourists cannot access the lighthouse, as it is also still in use.
The Pengjia Islet Lighthouse is a 26.2m white brick structure with a cylindrical top rising from an octagonal base, the Ministry of Culture said.
Its beacon — produced by the now-defunct French firm Barbier, Benard et Turenne — utilizes the largest glass Fresnel lens in Taiwan, after the formerly used diesel lantern was retired as the last of its kind in the country, the ministry said.
Maritime and Port Bureau Maritime Safety Division head Sheng Shu-hsian (沈淑賢) said that it takes three hours by boat to reach the islet, about 55km off Keelung.
The section assigns four keepers to the lighthouse, who must bring daily necessities to the islet when they rotate for duty each month, while fuel and spare parts for the facility are resupplied about every two weeks, Sheng said.
FEELING POWERLESS: Many Hong Kongers who fled to Taiwan were not only beaten in their homeland, but now find it difficult to make friends and fit in with local culture The majority of Hong Kongers who sought asylum in Taiwan show signs of trauma related to political violence, while most have trouble adapting to life in their new home, a source who works with them said. “Many of the victims were beaten by Hong Kong police, or were close with someone who was shot or killed during the protests,” the source said. “Their experiences have left them scarred and unable to return to where they came from.” Many Hong Kongers who participated in anti-extradition protests in 2019 saw support for Hong Kong expressed in Taiwanese media, and by Taiwanese politicians in the
POST-HOLIDAY SLUMP: The Tourism Bureau said that it respects the decisions, but urged operators to thoroughly disinfect their premises before accepting regular guests Thirty-nine hotels across Taiwan have stopped accepting guests who need to quarantine due to COVID-19 pandemic rules, as demand has declined after the Lunar New Year holiday, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. The demand for quarantine hotel rooms surged after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Dec. 14 last year implemented a special quarantine policy for overseas Taiwanese returning home for the holiday, which ended on Sunday. They were required to stay in quarantine hotels or government quarantine facilities for seven to 14 days, depending on their COVID-19 vaccination status. The policy is to end on Feb. 28. Bureau statistics
NO SECRET: KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou said he hopes for peace and coprosperity across the Taiwan Strait, but calm cannot describe China’s worsening jet incursions Politicians yesterday denounced a Chinese state media report that labeled two Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators as “secret Taiwanese independence advocates,” saying that if its interpretation were true, it would be describing most Taiwanese. KMT legislators Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) and Charles Chen (陳以信) were on Saturday named by the People’s Political Consultative Daily as members of a “secret” faction of independence advocates. The article asserted the presence of two independence “forces” in Taiwan, one overt and one covert. Certain KMT members comprise the “secret” faction, which extolls “one China,” while in reality colluding with external antagonists to act against Chinese in the name
The owner of Taiuan-e-tiam (台灣e店), a bookshop for Taiwan-related writing and paraphernalia, is looking for a new location after rising rents near National Taiwan University in Taipei have made its lease untenable. If it closed down permanently, there would be no other bookstore dedicated to Taiwan, owner Wu Cheng-hsan (吳成三) said on Sunday. Taiuan-e-tiam, which in Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese) means “the store of Taiwan,” first opened its doors in 1993. The seeds of inspiration were planted when Wu was warned by a fellow student at Columbia University not to read the campus’ copy of Formosa Betrayed. The 1965 book details US diplomat