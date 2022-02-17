A Chinese civilian aircraft flying near Lienchiang County’s Dongyin Island (東引) earlier this month was likely meant as a provocation or a test of Taiwan’s combat readiness, military officials said on Tuesday.
Ministry of National Defense (MND) spokesman Shih Shun-wen (史順文) told a news conference that the military could not rule out that China tried to test whether Taiwan would respond to the flyby.
“Whether it was meant as a provocation or a test, the nation’s armed forces are always ready and have prepared contingencies for all kinds of scenarios,” he said.
Photo: CNA
The Feb. 5 flight was confirmed by the ministry a day later.
Residents on the island, near the coast of China’s Fujian Province, told Chinese-language media that they could hear and see the aircraft, spurring speculations that it entered Taiwan’s territorial airspace.
Local media reported that the low-flying plane evaded radar when entering Taiwan’s airspace, but the military denied that allegation.
Air force Chief of Staff Huang Chih-wei (黃志偉) on Tuesday said that the military identified the aircraft as a civilian Y-12 light twin-engine plane, adding that it came near Dongyin, but did not enter Taiwanese airspace.
Military units on the island took “appropriate measures to monitor the aircraft’s movements to safeguard national security,” he said, without elaborating, citing the sensitivity of the issue.
Unlike after Chinese incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, the military did not reveal the Y-12s flight path.
A country’s territorial airspace extends 12 nautical miles (22.2km) from the coastline of its territory. Countries have the right to attack any hostile aircraft that enters its territorial airspace without seeking permission.
Dongyin, part of the Matsu archipelago, is less than 50km east of China’s coast and about 185km northwest of Keelung.
Defense expert Lin Ying-yu (林穎佑) said that by sending a civilian aircraft near Taiwan’s territorial airspace, Beijing was engaging in so-called gray-zone warfare, staying below the threshold of traditional warfare.
Such tactics make it difficult for the defending nation to decide whether to answer with military force or police action, prolonging the time it takes to respond, he said.
Lin called on the military to work closely with other government units to implement a unified strategy to respond to such threats.
FEELING POWERLESS: Many Hong Kongers who fled to Taiwan were not only beaten in their homeland, but now find it difficult to make friends and fit in with local culture The majority of Hong Kongers who sought asylum in Taiwan show signs of trauma related to political violence, while most have trouble adapting to life in their new home, a source who works with them said. “Many of the victims were beaten by Hong Kong police, or were close with someone who was shot or killed during the protests,” the source said. “Their experiences have left them scarred and unable to return to where they came from.” Many Hong Kongers who participated in anti-extradition protests in 2019 saw support for Hong Kong expressed in Taiwanese media, and by Taiwanese politicians in the
POST-HOLIDAY SLUMP: The Tourism Bureau said that it respects the decisions, but urged operators to thoroughly disinfect their premises before accepting regular guests Thirty-nine hotels across Taiwan have stopped accepting guests who need to quarantine due to COVID-19 pandemic rules, as demand has declined after the Lunar New Year holiday, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. The demand for quarantine hotel rooms surged after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Dec. 14 last year implemented a special quarantine policy for overseas Taiwanese returning home for the holiday, which ended on Sunday. They were required to stay in quarantine hotels or government quarantine facilities for seven to 14 days, depending on their COVID-19 vaccination status. The policy is to end on Feb. 28. Bureau statistics
NO SECRET: KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou said he hopes for peace and coprosperity across the Taiwan Strait, but calm cannot describe China’s worsening jet incursions Politicians yesterday denounced a Chinese state media report that labeled two Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators as “secret Taiwanese independence advocates,” saying that if its interpretation were true, it would be describing most Taiwanese. KMT legislators Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) and Charles Chen (陳以信) were on Saturday named by the People’s Political Consultative Daily as members of a “secret” faction of independence advocates. The article asserted the presence of two independence “forces” in Taiwan, one overt and one covert. Certain KMT members comprise the “secret” faction, which extolls “one China,” while in reality colluding with external antagonists to act against Chinese in the name
The owner of Taiuan-e-tiam (台灣e店), a bookshop for Taiwan-related writing and paraphernalia, is looking for a new location after rising rents near National Taiwan University in Taipei have made its lease untenable. If it closed down permanently, there would be no other bookstore dedicated to Taiwan, owner Wu Cheng-hsan (吳成三) said on Sunday. Taiuan-e-tiam, which in Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese) means “the store of Taiwan,” first opened its doors in 1993. The seeds of inspiration were planted when Wu was warned by a fellow student at Columbia University not to read the campus’ copy of Formosa Betrayed. The 1965 book details US diplomat