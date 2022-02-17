Older children are three times as likely to be adopted by foreign applicants than domestic applicants, despite a legal change in 2011 giving priority to adopters within Taiwan.
The number of domestic adoptions were growing steadily before the COVID-19 pandemic, said Cathwel Service, a branch of the US Catholic Relief Service that among other social welfare initiatives helps connect children with adoptive families.
From 2012 to 2018, there were more than 200 adoptions per year, peaking at 340, Cathwel Service chief executive officer Ting Yen-chi (丁雁琪) said.
Domestic adoptions over the period rose significantly following a 2011 amendment to the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法) to prioritize domestic adopters, growing from 80 in 2012 to 137 in 2018, she added.
However, the vast majority of children adopted by domestic families were younger than three, Ting said.
A total of 624 children were adopted during this period, but only 160, or about one-fourth, joined families in Taiwan, she said.
Taiwanese parents prefer to raise children from infancy and tend not to adopt children with health issues or complex family backgrounds, Ting said.
Biological parents in challenging circumstances are first given the chance to raise their child with assistance, but if their home situation does not improve by the time the child becomes two or three, they are taken to court to request revocation of their parental rights, she said.
By the time this process is completed, the child is often older than three and beyond the preferred adoption age, she added.
Adoptive families are always informed of the child’s background to ensure they are a good fit and to give the child a chance to later reconnect with their roots, Ting said.
However, Taiwanese parents often have a hard time accepting the situation after learning the developmental challenges they might face, she said.
On the other hand, foreign couples, due to religious or cultural reasons, are relatively more willing to adopt children with special needs, she added.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has made adopting from abroad more difficult, as the New Taipei City Social Welfare Department made clear through two recent examples.
Although one nine-year-old boy was ready to join his new family in Australia, the imposition of travel restrictions meant it was “hard for foreigners to come and for Taiwanese to leave,” it said.
Determined to make it work despite the restrictions, the adoption agency approached a friend who knew the boy and also had plans to travel to Australia, the department said.
It also contacted the airline to arrange for a flight attendant to accompany the child on his flight to ease his anxiety and make sure he was delivered safely to his awaiting family, it added.
In another case, seven-year-old Hsiao Wen (小文), during his more than four years at an orphanage, discovered that he had two brothers who were both adopted by the same family in the US, the department said.
The family was contacted about Hsiao Wen and agreed to a trial adoption, it said.
Since travel was not possible, he got to know the family remotely through his eldest brother, who speaks Chinese, it said.
Once all the paperwork was completed, the parents decided to bring the entire family to Taiwan to meet Hsiao Wen in person, it said.
In November last year, he flew with his new family back to the US and according to the adoption agency, the three brothers are getting along just fine, the department said.
FEELING POWERLESS: Many Hong Kongers who fled to Taiwan were not only beaten in their homeland, but now find it difficult to make friends and fit in with local culture The majority of Hong Kongers who sought asylum in Taiwan show signs of trauma related to political violence, while most have trouble adapting to life in their new home, a source who works with them said. “Many of the victims were beaten by Hong Kong police, or were close with someone who was shot or killed during the protests,” the source said. “Their experiences have left them scarred and unable to return to where they came from.” Many Hong Kongers who participated in anti-extradition protests in 2019 saw support for Hong Kong expressed in Taiwanese media, and by Taiwanese politicians in the
POST-HOLIDAY SLUMP: The Tourism Bureau said that it respects the decisions, but urged operators to thoroughly disinfect their premises before accepting regular guests Thirty-nine hotels across Taiwan have stopped accepting guests who need to quarantine due to COVID-19 pandemic rules, as demand has declined after the Lunar New Year holiday, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. The demand for quarantine hotel rooms surged after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Dec. 14 last year implemented a special quarantine policy for overseas Taiwanese returning home for the holiday, which ended on Sunday. They were required to stay in quarantine hotels or government quarantine facilities for seven to 14 days, depending on their COVID-19 vaccination status. The policy is to end on Feb. 28. Bureau statistics
NO SECRET: KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou said he hopes for peace and coprosperity across the Taiwan Strait, but calm cannot describe China’s worsening jet incursions Politicians yesterday denounced a Chinese state media report that labeled two Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators as “secret Taiwanese independence advocates,” saying that if its interpretation were true, it would be describing most Taiwanese. KMT legislators Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) and Charles Chen (陳以信) were on Saturday named by the People’s Political Consultative Daily as members of a “secret” faction of independence advocates. The article asserted the presence of two independence “forces” in Taiwan, one overt and one covert. Certain KMT members comprise the “secret” faction, which extolls “one China,” while in reality colluding with external antagonists to act against Chinese in the name
The owner of Taiuan-e-tiam (台灣e店), a bookshop for Taiwan-related writing and paraphernalia, is looking for a new location after rising rents near National Taiwan University in Taipei have made its lease untenable. If it closed down permanently, there would be no other bookstore dedicated to Taiwan, owner Wu Cheng-hsan (吳成三) said on Sunday. Taiuan-e-tiam, which in Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese) means “the store of Taiwan,” first opened its doors in 1993. The seeds of inspiration were planted when Wu was warned by a fellow student at Columbia University not to read the campus’ copy of Formosa Betrayed. The 1965 book details US diplomat