FEATURE: 'Blue Magpies' as 'Mulan' replacement urged

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The women’s national soccer team made its mark on the soccer world stage with a stellar performance at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup in India last month and early this month, with fans at home and abroad increasingly adopting the nickname “Blue Magpies.”

Surviving the group stage with a 5-0 win over Iran, the team qualified for a 10-team inter-confederation play-off tournament in February next year, where the Blue Magpies are to try to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later that year.

A draw in the playoffs against Vietnam at the Asian Cup, which would have sent them directly to women’s soccer’s biggest stage, was narrowly denied, after the Blue Magpies put up a good fight, but lost 2-1 in Navi Mumbai on Sunday last week.

Women’s national soccer team players pose for a picture on Dec. 21 last year. Photo: Wu Meng-ju, Taipei Times

After the narrow defeat, sports journalist Elton Chen (陳志祥) lauded the team and commented on their emblem, implying that it is outdated.

“It is time that the Chinese Taipei Football Association’s [CTFA] new logo represents Taiwan’s national squads,” he said, adding that it should become “a symbol for Taiwanese to rally around at international competitions.”

Chen said that the team’s old nickname, “Mulan,” should not be used any longer and suggested calling them Blue Magpies, as a flying magpie carrying a soccer ball is depicted in the team’s logo.

“Taiwan soccer must catch up with the times. New technology, along with democracy and free elections, have taken hold in Taiwan after the Martial Law era ended in the late 1980s,” he said. “Mulan belongs to the old regime, when Taiwan was a one-party state and the military was in charge of soccer.”

When unveiling the magpie logo eight years ago, the CTFA said: “It is appropriate for the Formosan blue magpie to represent the nation, as it has a highly distinctive and colorful plumage. It is a native species of Taiwan. With its beautiful feathers and attractive appearance, it is beloved by the public and has been voted to become Taiwan’s national bird.”

The blue magpie is a social bird, but when attacked, it defends its nest assertively, the association said, calling it representative of the teamwork and passion needed in a soccer match.

In the 1960s, Taiwan were regarded as the powerhouse of women’s soccer in Asia, winning several regional titles.

However, when Beijing a decade later started pressuring Taiwan and narrowing its space on the international stage, the nation was in 1974 expelled from the AFC and its competitions, in which it until then participated under its formal name, the Republic of China.

Taiwan rejoined the regional soccer governing body in 1989 — as “Chinese Taipei.” Despite these limitations, the women’s team continued to be competitive, first playing under the Mulan nickname in 1975 at home and two years later playing under that name in Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia.

The idea to use that name came from then-CTFA chairman Cheng Wei-yuan (鄭為元), who said he wanted to honor Hua Mulan (花木蘭), a legendary Chinese folk heroine from the Northern and Southern dynasties period who later inspired two Disney movies.

However, historians say that the renaming was part of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Sinicization policies, while cultural commentators say that the name — especially after Disney’s 2020 live-action iteration of the story was in part filmed in Xinjiang and largely catered to a Chinese audience with chauvinistic tropes — is increasingly connected with Chinese human rights abuses.

Beijing’s perspective on the story disregards that Hua Mulan was not ethnic Han Chinese, and instead belonged to a tribe that is considered a predecessor of modern Mongolians, representing a typical case of China’s revisionist approach to its own history, as well as that of other nations, they say.

Chen, too, said that the name is too closely identified with China.

Taiwanese soccer needs to move forward, and should not use the Mulan nickname for its women’s national team, Chen said.

“The Hua Mulan story is about military campaigns in what are now northern China and Mongolia; it is about conquering and subjugating nomadic tribes,” Chen said. “It has nothing to do with Taiwan.”

British soccer fan and Taipei resident Nick Wheeler said he supports using Blue Magpies instead of Mulan, adding that the bird, “with its beauty and uniqueness, it is a fitting symbol for Taiwan.”

“Taiwan’s national team is full of proud women who are honored to represent their country,” he added.

British Taiwan resident Mark Buckton echoed Wheeler and added: “Given all the historical baggage that comes with the [Mulan] name, and factual inaccuracies surrounding the origins of the real Mulan, it is high time the CTFA, and Taiwanese sports in general, start to change this outdated moniker.”

“Taiwan women’s national team, as well as the women’s soccer league [Taiwan Mulan Football League], both deserve an original, Taiwan-based nickname that will help instill pride, instead of having to drag around the now-widely ridiculed ball-and-chain that is all things Mulan,” Buckton said. “The Formosan Blue Magpie, as on the CTFA emblem, is a natural choice as a rallying symbol for national soccer.”

Cheng Shien-meng (鄭先萌), soccer broadcaster for Taiwan’s Sportcast TV and Fox Sports, said that successful national teams all have nicknames, often based on their logos or colors.

England’s team are known as the “Three Lions,” Italy’s as the “Azzurri” and Argentina’s as “La Albiceleste,” Cheng said.

Other team nicknames predominantly used in Taiwan — the “Spanish Armada” or the “German Tank” — refer to the respective nation’s own history, instead of that of other nations, he said.

Blue Magpies is a fitting name for Taiwan’s women’s national soccer team, Cheng said, adding that nicknames usually emerge from among fans of the respective team, not by decree from the nation’s soccer governing body.