Tainan shelters tout 80% adoption rate

By Hung Jui-chin and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Tainan’s two animal shelters last year boasted an adoption rate of nearly 80 percent after four years of structural improvements and professional training initiatives.

From 2018 to last year, the city received NT$12 million (US$431,267) in federal funding to improve facilities at the shelters, the Tainan Animal Health Inspection and Protection Office said on Tuesday.

The result was a 79 percent adoption rate last year, with 2,596 pets finding new homes, it said.

A cat is petted at an animal shelter in Tainan on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of the Tainan City Animal Health Inspection and Protection Office

The success is due in part to the office’s canine vocational training center, where professionals train dogs to become herders, medical response animals, therapy dogs, police dogs, guards and more.

Over the same period, 2,945 dogs were adopted as work animals, the office said.

As a city with many stray animals, Tainan must do its best to become a pet-friendly place that supports adoption, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said.

There has been positive feedback about two programs that started last year: a hospice for strays hit by vehicles and a service caring for pets while their owners are quarantining, Huang said, vowing to continue the programs this year while working with the community to expand the scope of the office’s services.

There are 582 animals at the Shanhua District (善化) shelter, while the Wanli (灣裡) shelter has 564, the office said.

Many dogs and cats — “as strong and as cute as tigers” — are up for adoption, it said, calling on the public to give these animals a happy new home at the start of the Lunar New Year.