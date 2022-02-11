The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday criticized the government’s plan to lift a ban on most food imports from Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture and surrounding areas, saying that the proposal was “full of rough edges” and could not guarantee children’s health.
The government announced the plan on Tuesday.
KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) on Wednesday called for amendments to the School Health Act (學校衛生法) to ensure students’ health, but his statement was dismissed by the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus yesterday as “clueless,” saying that the act already stipulates that “priority be given to local produce.”
Photo: Lin Hui-chin, Taipei Times
“The DPP is the one being clueless, defending the wrong policy by distorting facts,” KMT spokeswoman Chiang I-chen (江怡臻) said yesterday.
Article 23 of the act states that local produce should be prioritized, not that it should be the only source, providing a loophole to allow schools to use produce from Fukushima, Chiang said, adding that Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) has said that school lunches nationwide use 7 percent of non-Taiwanese produce.
The DPP has “resorted to slander in its haste to support its policy, which is unacceptable,” Chiang said.
The decision to lift the ban on Fukushima imports without public consultation was “hasty” and “goes against everything the DPP stands for,” she said, adding that the KMT is siding with the people and focusing its efforts on food safety.
The KMT has “zero tolerance” for lapses in food security, especially regarding children, and would apply strict standards to prevent schools from serving food imported from Fukushima, she said.
Separately yesterday, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) of the KMT said that no Fukushima food imports would be allowed in schools in New Taipei City if there is any doubt about its safety.
“Schools will not use any food imported from the region if children’s health cannot be guaranteed,” Hou said.
Around-the-clock care is needed to sustain the nation’s only liger, blighted by genetic deformities as a living reminder of the tragedy that can result from human greed. A-piao (阿彪) staggers about his enormous enclosure, his faint tiger stripes glistening in the slanted winter sun before he flops to the ground. Lazily turning to show onlookers his exposed belly, he exudes the same ease as his distant domesticated cousins, yet something is clearly unusual about this feline. His left hind leg, rigid and immobile, extends from his side like a crutch as he gazes forward with the face of a lion. Yet this
‘JUDGEMENT ERROR’: A legislator said that the flagbearer should not have worn the outfit, which the skater said was an gift and worn in athletic tradition Controversy over Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) wearing the China national team’s skinsuit continued as Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) yesterday said that Huang lacked awareness of her role as the flagbearer of the Taiwanese team at the Beijing Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony last night. Huang, one of the four athletes competing for Taiwan at this year’s Winter Olympics, faced a backlash on social media on Thursday after posting a training video of her wearing a Chinese national team skinsuit. Hsu yesterday said that Huang’s choice of uniform was extremely inappropriate, given that she is Taiwan’s flagbearer and that the
Protesters yesterday threw eggs at images of Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) and the Chinese flag outside the Sports Administration building in Taipei. Members of the Taiwan Republic Office staged the event to protest Olympic flagbearer Huang, who on Thursday posted pictures of herself online wearing the China national team’s skinsuit. Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), who was last year confined to his home for throwing eggs at a statue of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), called for the resignation of national sports officials over the incident, calling it a “political scandal” that she was allowed to carry the Chinese Taipei flag at the
‘KOWTOWING TO CHINA’: Critics reportedly asked the government to not allow Huang Yu-ting to be the nation’s Olympic flagbearer, calling officials ‘arrogant’ Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) leading Taiwanese athletes as a flagbearer at the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony has further upset the public and politicians in Taiwan, as she was branded a “disgrace” for “surrendering” after posting photos of herself practicing in China’s national team jersey. “Taiwan’s Olympic athletes had in the past always worn our national uniform with pride and patriotism. We cannot accept Huang saying there is no issue of nationality in sports to explain her action,” retired army general Yu Pei-chen (于北辰) said yesterday. “The crucial matter is that Huang is in Beijing to represent our country, just