Probe urged of graft allegations

CHINESE BREACH: Taiwan’s indigenous weapons systems reportedly could have been compromised through officials taking kickbacks, prompting calls for an official inquiry

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Critics and legislators yesterday requested a judicial investigation into reports of weapons procurement fraud, saying that questions remain about collusion and possible penetration by Chinese proxy companies.

The call was made following the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology on Wednesday denying that national security was compromised after Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported that two local contractors, Onsen Taiwan Cosmetics Corp (昂神國際) and Burnaby Light Technology Corp (勳章科技), which were involved in the production of indigenous Tien Kung missiles, had allegedly used inferior silicone rectifiers sourced from China in its ignition systems.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) called for an investigation into accusations of collusion for profit between insiders and institute officials.

“Thorough probes are needed by the Ministry of National Defense, justice system and the institute,” Wang said.

“Taiwan’s indigenous weapons production programs absolutely must not be tainted by illicit, fraudulent activities,” he said. “All the money spent on the program is for safeguarding our national security.”

Sankei Shimbun Taipei bureau chief Akio Yaita said that the contracting companies could be proxies acting on Beijing’s behalf, allowing China to penetrate the institute and its missile program.

“On the surface, it seems that unscrupulous contractors were greedy and profited from procurement,” Yaita said. “However, it could be a serious crime equivalent to treason if there was collusion with an enemy state to betray Taiwan.”

Yaita is a frequent commentator on Taiwanese political talk shows.

Former Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) said that the allegation is not an isolated case, and recommended that lawmakers amend laws to make them tougher and create additional safeguards in military procurement programs.

The party also criticized the institute in a statement.

“It is a ridiculous situation to see Taiwan’s contractors conducting alleged fraud to substitute inferior Chinese-made parts in Tien Kung missiles, one of Taiwan’s primary indigenous defense weapons,” it said.

“We demand that the law on military procurement programs be amended for national security purposes. Actions are required to eliminate all Chinese-made products from any projects involved in Taiwan’s defense programs,” it added.