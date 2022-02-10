The Taipei High Administrative Court yesterday published its ruling overturning a lower court decision and canceling a fine of NT$200,000 imposed on TVBS Entertainment Channel for embedded marketing.
The fine was issued by the National Communications Commission (NCC) after the satellite channel on March 8, 2019, aired a segment of its television series Girl’s Power, in which the male and female protagonists encountered Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) when taking wedding photographs at the Taichung World Flora Exposition.
The commission in January 2020 imposed the fine based on provisions in the Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法), deeming the episode an example of placement marketing as the channel had failed to reveal a sponsor name or trademark during the broadcast.
TVBS challenged the commission’s ruling, saying that the company did not benefit from the segment or obtain a higher audience rating because of it.
The NCC fine infringed on the independence and creativity of the production team, TVBS said.
The company took the case before the Taipei District Court, which ruled in favor of the commission on the grounds that the segment with Lu was not necessary to the drama.
The company appealed and late last month, the Taipei High Administrative Court overturned the district court’s decision, citing a poor understanding of the act on the part of the commission and the lower court.
As there was no quid pro quo between TVBS and Lu, the Taipei High Administrative Court in its ruling called the lower court’s verdict contradictory, as it considered Lu’s appearance in the drama to be a “gratuitous act,” and deemed TVBS and Lu to have a mutually remunerative relationship.
The ruling is final and cannot be appealed.
‘JUDGEMENT ERROR’: A legislator said that the flagbearer should not have worn the outfit, which the skater said was an gift and worn in athletic tradition Controversy over Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) wearing the China national team’s skinsuit continued as Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) yesterday said that Huang lacked awareness of her role as the flagbearer of the Taiwanese team at the Beijing Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony last night. Huang, one of the four athletes competing for Taiwan at this year’s Winter Olympics, faced a backlash on social media on Thursday after posting a training video of her wearing a Chinese national team skinsuit. Hsu yesterday said that Huang’s choice of uniform was extremely inappropriate, given that she is Taiwan’s flagbearer and that the
Protesters yesterday threw eggs at images of Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) and the Chinese flag outside the Sports Administration building in Taipei. Members of the Taiwan Republic Office staged the event to protest Olympic flagbearer Huang, who on Thursday posted pictures of herself online wearing the China national team’s skinsuit. Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), who was last year confined to his home for throwing eggs at a statue of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), called for the resignation of national sports officials over the incident, calling it a “political scandal” that she was allowed to carry the Chinese Taipei flag at the
‘KOWTOWING TO CHINA’: Critics reportedly asked the government to not allow Huang Yu-ting to be the nation’s Olympic flagbearer, calling officials ‘arrogant’ Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) leading Taiwanese athletes as a flagbearer at the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony has further upset the public and politicians in Taiwan, as she was branded a “disgrace” for “surrendering” after posting photos of herself practicing in China’s national team jersey. “Taiwan’s Olympic athletes had in the past always worn our national uniform with pride and patriotism. We cannot accept Huang saying there is no issue of nationality in sports to explain her action,” retired army general Yu Pei-chen (于北辰) said yesterday. “The crucial matter is that Huang is in Beijing to represent our country, just