The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) illegally obtained land in Taipei that was formerly the site of the Institute of Revolutionary Practice, the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee said yesterday, ordering the party to pay NT$3.2 billion (US$114.95 million) in compensation.
From 1954 to 1974, the KMT-affiliated institute administered the land and building in Wenshan District (文山), which was known as the Chunghsing Estate (中興山莊), the committee said.
The KMT’s income from membership fees from 1953 to June 1980 comprised only 1.83 percent of the institute’s income, while government subsidies made up 85.38 percent, the committee said.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
The KMT’s solution to “balance its budget” was to ask members who were in office to increase government subsidies or transfer party work to the government, the committee said, adding that the KMT had even taken out interest-free loans from the central bank to pay institute expenses.
These are not normal actions for political parties and there is reason to believe that all legitimate income the party procured was depleted between 1953 and 1980, so the funds it used to procure the estate were illegitimate, the committee said.
As the asset has been transferred to the Taipei City Government and Yuanlih Group, the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations (政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例), stipulates that the KMT should pay NT$3.2 billion — the price it sold the asset for minus taxes, the committee said.
Yuanlih Group said it would donate NT$801.34 million to the state and yesterday signed a settlement with the committee.
Yuanlih bought some of the land with plans to construct residential buildings.
KMT Administration and Management Committee director Chiu Da-chan (邱大展) said that the party has the sale contract to prove that it purchased the land for much more than it had sold it for.
The committee should provide proof if it is accusing the party of having appropriated state funds for illegitimate use, Chiu said.
KMT Disciplinary Committee director Lee Guei-min (李貴敏) said that the party would take appropriate legal action.
Around-the-clock care is needed to sustain the nation’s only liger, blighted by genetic deformities as a living reminder of the tragedy that can result from human greed. A-piao (阿彪) staggers about his enormous enclosure, his faint tiger stripes glistening in the slanted winter sun before he flops to the ground. Lazily turning to show onlookers his exposed belly, he exudes the same ease as his distant domesticated cousins, yet something is clearly unusual about this feline. His left hind leg, rigid and immobile, extends from his side like a crutch as he gazes forward with the face of a lion. Yet this
‘JUDGEMENT ERROR’: A legislator said that the flagbearer should not have worn the outfit, which the skater said was an gift and worn in athletic tradition Controversy over Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) wearing the China national team’s skinsuit continued as Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) yesterday said that Huang lacked awareness of her role as the flagbearer of the Taiwanese team at the Beijing Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony last night. Huang, one of the four athletes competing for Taiwan at this year’s Winter Olympics, faced a backlash on social media on Thursday after posting a training video of her wearing a Chinese national team skinsuit. Hsu yesterday said that Huang’s choice of uniform was extremely inappropriate, given that she is Taiwan’s flagbearer and that the
Protesters yesterday threw eggs at images of Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) and the Chinese flag outside the Sports Administration building in Taipei. Members of the Taiwan Republic Office staged the event to protest Olympic flagbearer Huang, who on Thursday posted pictures of herself online wearing the China national team’s skinsuit. Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), who was last year confined to his home for throwing eggs at a statue of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), called for the resignation of national sports officials over the incident, calling it a “political scandal” that she was allowed to carry the Chinese Taipei flag at the
‘KOWTOWING TO CHINA’: Critics reportedly asked the government to not allow Huang Yu-ting to be the nation’s Olympic flagbearer, calling officials ‘arrogant’ Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) leading Taiwanese athletes as a flagbearer at the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony has further upset the public and politicians in Taiwan, as she was branded a “disgrace” for “surrendering” after posting photos of herself practicing in China’s national team jersey. “Taiwan’s Olympic athletes had in the past always worn our national uniform with pride and patriotism. We cannot accept Huang saying there is no issue of nationality in sports to explain her action,” retired army general Yu Pei-chen (于北辰) said yesterday. “The crucial matter is that Huang is in Beijing to represent our country, just