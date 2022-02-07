Farmers in Hualien County’s Yuli Township (玉里) have been selected by the Council of Agriculture as one of the most successful “agricultural production and marketing groups” nationwide after their 123 hectares of buckwheat was last year certified as a traceable organic product.
Hsieh Ming-chien (謝銘鍵), a division head of the Yuli group, said that buckwheat, a plant cultivated for its grain-like seeds and as a cover crop, is not a major local crop.
Buckwheat can be used to make soba noodles, tea bags, and as dressings or a condiment, Hsieh said, adding that even McDonald’s buckwheat and sesame McFlurry ice cream was made with buckwheat from Yuli.
Photo: CNA
Almost all buckwheat was imported before the government introduced a policy in January last year to encourage farmers to switch from growing rice to a variety of other crops.
It was later found that the conditions in Hualien and Taitung counties are suitable for growing buckwheat and that chemical pesticides are not needed.
With the assistance of a local farmers’ association, 14 farmers in Yuli formed an agricultural production and marketing group, and began by planting 70 hectares of buckwheat.
Hsieh said that the group now grows 123 hectares of buckwheat, while 300 to 400 hectares of land in Yuli has been is dedicated to buckwheat cultivation.
The group has signed a contract with Tainan-based Yu Min, which sells a range of buckwheat food products.
The practice of crop rotation in rice paddies not only improves soil fertility, but also reduces the need for chemical use, and contributes to the sustainable use of agricultural and water resources, the Agriculture and Food Agency’s eastern region branch said.
There are two main species of buckwheat: Tartary buckwheat and common buckwheat, it said.
Tartary buckwheat, one of the best natural sources of D-chiro-inositol, a compound that promotes healthy glucose levels, can be used in noodles, biscuits, snacks and tea.
Common buckwheat is good for landscaping, and its seed hulls make ideal pillow filling, it said, adding that buckwheat pillows are a proven way to get better sleep.
