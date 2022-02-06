Four members of the national women’s soccer team no longer had COVID-19 symptoms yesterday, while three only had mild symptoms, but top government officials have ordered a chartered flight to bring them back from India.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has told Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) to provide medical assistance and all necessary support for the squad, who still have a chance to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals.
The team, known as the Blue Magpies, could secure the final spot in Asia and make a return to the World Cup after three decades if they can win or draw against Vietnam in today’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup game in Navi Mumbai, India.
Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei Football Association
The crucial playoff match takes place at 3:30pm Taiwan time, and is to be broadcast by Elta Sports and Public Television Service’s Channel 3, soccer officials have said.
The Blue Magpies beat Thailand 3-0 on Friday to set up their showdown against Vietnam today.
On Friday, it was reported that seven team members had tested positive for COVID-19, after undergoing a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.
There were fears that there might not be enough players for today’s match if the situation became worse.
Fortunately, Lan Kun-ten (藍坤田), director of the Sports Administration’s competitive athletics division, yesterday said that four of the players no longer had COVID-19 symptoms, while three only had mild symptoms.
Lan said that a member of the soccer delegation had also tested positive for the virus, but all delegation members and team members have had two COVID-19 vaccine jabs, as well as their booster jabs.
President Tsai has told Su and other officials to organize a chartered flight so that the Blue Magpies can return safely with the best medical care after concluding the competition, likely on Monday or Tuesday, Lan said.
“Taiwan’s women’s team battled hard to win 3-0 against Thailand on Friday, despite being short seven players... They displayed strong determination, which has touched many Taiwanese,” Tsai said. “The upcoming match against Vietnam is to punch our ticket to the World Cup finals, so I urge the public to give the team our support.”
Su yesterday instructed the ministers of education and foreign affairs, as well as other top officials to plan COVID-19 prevention measures for the players’ return flight.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that the delegation would be kept in separate sections on the flight to restrict contact between those who have tested positive and those who have not.
The New York Mets are to again present their fans with limited-edition Taiwan-themed replica jerseys during the baseball franchise’s 17th annual Taiwan Heritage Day this summer. The Mets on Friday released a photograph of the mostly blue jersey, featuring the name “Taiwan” and the number “1” printed in orange on the back. The jersey is not for sale, but would be given to people who buy tickets for the Aug. 28 game against the Colorado Rockies, which are to go on sale in the middle of next month. It would be the second year in a row that the Queens-based team is
US Representative Tom Tiffany has called for the expulsion of Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang (秦剛) after the envoy threatened the US that a military conflict might arise over Taiwan. “It is the sense of [the US] Congress that the diplomatic credentials of Qin Gang, the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the United States, be revoked, and he be declared persona non grata and immediately expelled from the United States,” Tiffany said in a draft amendment to the US House of Representatives Committee on Rules. Tiffany filed the amendment in response to Qin on Friday telling
‘JUDGEMENT ERROR’: A legislator said that the flagbearer should not have worn the outfit, which the skater said was an gift and worn in athletic tradition Controversy over Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) wearing the China national team’s skinsuit continued as Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) yesterday said that Huang lacked awareness of her role as the flagbearer of the Taiwanese team at the Beijing Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony last night. Huang, one of the four athletes competing for Taiwan at this year’s Winter Olympics, faced a backlash on social media on Thursday after posting a training video of her wearing a Chinese national team skinsuit. Hsu yesterday said that Huang’s choice of uniform was extremely inappropriate, given that she is Taiwan’s flagbearer and that the
ANALYSIS: The top reason cited by men for getting married was to start a family, while women said they did so to have children, a longitudinal study showed Marriage brings happiness to men, even to those less interested in marriage, and most women, although women with less traditional expectations did not report an increase in happiness, new research suggests. Marriages in Taiwan last year reached a record low of 114,606, while divorces hit a 20-year low of 47,887, government data show. Investigating the trend, National Chengchi University Department of Sociology associate professor Hu Li-chung (胡力中) analyzed data from a longitudinal Academia Sinica study on adolescent development. The 17-year study of 5,600 students from 40 junior-high schools in Taipei, New Taipei City and Yilan County asked the students about their happiness