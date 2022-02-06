Flight ordered for team in India

PLAYERS TEST POSITIVE: Despite fears of the women’s team not being able to compete in the Asian Cup playoff round, the game will proceed, with a private flight after the final match

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Four members of the national women’s soccer team no longer had COVID-19 symptoms yesterday, while three only had mild symptoms, but top government officials have ordered a chartered flight to bring them back from India.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has told Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) to provide medical assistance and all necessary support for the squad, who still have a chance to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals.

The team, known as the Blue Magpies, could secure the final spot in Asia and make a return to the World Cup after three decades if they can win or draw against Vietnam in today’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup game in Navi Mumbai, India.

Members of the Taiwan women’s soccer team celebrate beating Thailand at the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Asian Cup in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei Football Association

The crucial playoff match takes place at 3:30pm Taiwan time, and is to be broadcast by Elta Sports and Public Television Service’s Channel 3, soccer officials have said.

The Blue Magpies beat Thailand 3-0 on Friday to set up their showdown against Vietnam today.

On Friday, it was reported that seven team members had tested positive for COVID-19, after undergoing a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

There were fears that there might not be enough players for today’s match if the situation became worse.

Fortunately, Lan Kun-ten (藍坤田), director of the Sports Administration’s competitive athletics division, yesterday said that four of the players no longer had COVID-19 symptoms, while three only had mild symptoms.

Lan said that a member of the soccer delegation had also tested positive for the virus, but all delegation members and team members have had two COVID-19 vaccine jabs, as well as their booster jabs.

President Tsai has told Su and other officials to organize a chartered flight so that the Blue Magpies can return safely with the best medical care after concluding the competition, likely on Monday or Tuesday, Lan said.

“Taiwan’s women’s team battled hard to win 3-0 against Thailand on Friday, despite being short seven players... They displayed strong determination, which has touched many Taiwanese,” Tsai said. “The upcoming match against Vietnam is to punch our ticket to the World Cup finals, so I urge the public to give the team our support.”

Su yesterday instructed the ministers of education and foreign affairs, as well as other top officials to plan COVID-19 prevention measures for the players’ return flight.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that the delegation would be kept in separate sections on the flight to restrict contact between those who have tested positive and those who have not.