Honduran Minister of Foreign Affairs Eduardo Enrique Reina said that his country plans to maintain its diplomatic ties with Taiwan while suggesting flexibility in the relationship.
“In the case of Taiwan, we are maintaining a fluid relationship,” Reina said.
Reina also said that Honduras and the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro had resumed diplomatic relations, which were severed in 2010.
Photo: AFP
Newly inaugurated Honduran President Xiomara Castro vowed during her campaign that she would switch the country’s recognition to China if she won, although her transition team later said that the new government would maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
Castro’s decision to ally Honduras more closely with the Venezuelan administration puts it out of step with Taiwan, which has continued to recognize self-declared interim president and Maduro opponent Juan Guaido as the country’s legitimate leader.
Castro was sworn in as president last week following a ceremony attended by Vice President William Lai (賴清德), US Vice President Kamala Harris and other international leaders.
Meanwhile, a senior US official said that he thinks the relationship between Taiwan and Honduras would “stay strong.”
US Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere Brian Nichols told a US House of Representatives committee hearing that Harris had raised the issue of diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Honduras during Castro’s trip to Tegucigalpa.
Castro responded by saying that her government intends to continue relations with Taipei, he said, adding that the US had raised the same issue with the eight countries in the western hemisphere that Taiwan has diplomatic relations with.
“We continue to talk about the benefits of that relationship, and the shared values of respectful democracy and human rights that Taiwan espouses, and the benefits that we all receive from an active Taiwan in our hemisphere,” Nichols said.
Taiwan has 14 diplomatic allies, most of which are in the South Pacific, Latin American, and the Caribbean.
While in Honduras, Lai was in contact with Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno, who later tested positive for COVID-19. The Presidential Office said on Thursday that Lai remains in good health.
Briceno was said by his office to have contracted the virus after his meeting with Lai and has since been in isolation.
Lai is in quarantine and tested negative for COVID-19 after taking a rapid test on Wednesday, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said.
Chang said Lai, along with all members of Taiwan’s delegation, underwent numerous rapid tests during the trip, all of which showed negative results.
Chang added that both President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Lai have extended their good wishes to Briceno for a quick recovery.
The New York Mets are to again present their fans with limited-edition Taiwan-themed replica jerseys during the baseball franchise’s 17th annual Taiwan Heritage Day this summer. The Mets on Friday released a photograph of the mostly blue jersey, featuring the name “Taiwan” and the number “1” printed in orange on the back. The jersey is not for sale, but would be given to people who buy tickets for the Aug. 28 game against the Colorado Rockies, which are to go on sale in the middle of next month. It would be the second year in a row that the Queens-based team is
US Representative Tom Tiffany has called for the expulsion of Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang (秦剛) after the envoy threatened the US that a military conflict might arise over Taiwan. “It is the sense of [the US] Congress that the diplomatic credentials of Qin Gang, the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the United States, be revoked, and he be declared persona non grata and immediately expelled from the United States,” Tiffany said in a draft amendment to the US House of Representatives Committee on Rules. Tiffany filed the amendment in response to Qin on Friday telling
China’s deployment of J-16D jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone earlier this week marked the first sighting of the new high-tech warplanes, the government confirmed on Tuesday, with their electronic-jamming equipment posing a fresh threat. The final quarter of last year saw a massive spike of Chinese incursions into the zone, with the biggest single day coming on Oct. 4, when 56 warplanes entered the zone. In another show of force, 52 warplanes entered the zone over Sunday and Monday last week, the Ministry of National Defense said. Two J-16D jets were among the 13 observed on Monday, which the ministry confirmed
ANALYSIS: The top reason cited by men for getting married was to start a family, while women said they did so to have children, a longitudinal study showed Marriage brings happiness to men, even to those less interested in marriage, and most women, although women with less traditional expectations did not report an increase in happiness, new research suggests. Marriages in Taiwan last year reached a record low of 114,606, while divorces hit a 20-year low of 47,887, government data show. Investigating the trend, National Chengchi University Department of Sociology associate professor Hu Li-chung (胡力中) analyzed data from a longitudinal Academia Sinica study on adolescent development. The 17-year study of 5,600 students from 40 junior-high schools in Taipei, New Taipei City and Yilan County asked the students about their happiness