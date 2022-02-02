CECC reports 16 local, 44 imported cases, no deaths

CLOSE CONTACTS: Fifteen of the domestic cases are linked to cluster infections, while one of them had an unclear infection source, which is being investigated

Staff writer, with CNA





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 60 new COVID-19 cases — 16 local and 44 imported — but no deaths.

Fifteen of the local cases are linked to cluster infections in Taoyuan, Kaohsiung and Yilan County, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy (CDC) Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.

The source of infection of the remaining case is being investigated, the CECC said.

Medical workers at a hospital in Taipei yesterday hold beverages donated by a tea shop to thank them for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: CNA

Nine of the local cases are breakthrough infections, while the remaining cases — six children under the age of 10 and a man in his 40s — had not received any vaccines, the CECC said.

Ten of the new local cases tested positive during quarantine after being listed as close contacts of other confirmed cases, Chuang said in a recorded video.

Nine of the new cases were reported in Kaohsiung, including the one with an unknown infection source: a man in his 40s who entered Taiwan on Jan. 10 and quarantined at a hotel before initially testing negative on Jan. 23, Chuang said.

He traveled around Kaohsiung from Jan. 25 to 30, he added.

His teenage son was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Monday, after he returned to Kaohsiung from New Taipei City last week, the CECC said.

Their sources of infection are being investigated, Chuang said.

The other eight cases in Kaohsiung are two who are linked to a cluster infection at the Port of Kaohsiung and six who are believed to be part of a cluster detected in a hotel in Yilan County, he said.

The number of domestic cases recorded in Taoyuan this year climbed to 302, including seven reported yesterday, the CDC’s Web site showed.

The CECC said seven of the imported cases reported yesterday tested positive upon arrival in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday.

The center did not release any information regarding the vaccination status of imported cases.

Taiwan has reported 18,850 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, including 15,081 domestically transmitted infections.

The number of COVID-19 deaths stands at 851.