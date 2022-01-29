Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday announced that the city is raising its COVID-19 alert level to 2.5, with a conditional ban on dine-in services.
People who have received two or three shots against COVID-19 can dine in at eateries, while those who have not been vaccinated or have only received one jab should only eat on-site if there are isolation booths, he told a news conference.
Ko said he is not thinking of raising the alert level to 3, as Taiwan has a relatively high vaccination rate and vaccinated people are less likely to spread the virus.
Photo: CNA
Taipei residents are advised to voluntarily abstain from dining in, which remains a high-risk activity, he said.
During the level 2.5 period, people can dine in if they have received their second dose at least 14 days before, while those who have not should order takeout or delivery, he said.
The measures are advisory for now, as the city hopes that the partial restrictions on indoor dining would encourage people to behave responsibly, he said, adding that more forceful measures might be imposed if compliance is low.
Photo courtesy of the Tainan City Government via CNA
Asked about dining regulations for children aged 12 or younger, Ko said that they can dine in if they are accompanied by a parent.
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday extended the nation’s level 2 COVID-19 alert to Feb. 7, meaning that people are still required to wear masks outside their homes, unless they are eating, or if they are in outdoor spaces with very few people, such as in forests or fields.
Asked about Ko’s announcement, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that so long as the alert level is within the level 2 range, local governments can raise it to a level they see fit, be it level 2.5, 2.6 or 2.4, and that the public must abide by the regulations.
The CECC yesterday reported 71 new COVID-19 infections: 27 domestic and 44 imported cases.
Most of the new locally transmitted cases were linked to known clusters in Taoyuan, Kaohsiung and Yilan County, or isolated cases in a New Taipei City hospital, Chen said.
However, there are three confirmed cases whose sources of infections are still being investigated, including two Taoyuan residents in Bade District (八德), who took the test at COVID-19 testing sites in the city, and an Indian national, who took the test for a trip abroad, Chen said.
Twelve of the 27 local cases are breakthrough infections, while seven are children younger than 10 who are not eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 in Taiwan. Two received one dose each of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, one is unvaccinated and the status of the remaining five has yet to be determined, the CECC said.
The center did not release information on the vaccination status of the imported cases.
Without completed infrastructure and training, the expedited sale of new F-16s from the US could become a burden rather than a help, a military official said yesterday. Reuters on Thursday last week reported that Washington is looking to accelerate the delivery of 66 new F-16C/D Block 70 aircraft in response to what it sees as increasing intimidation by Beijing. Under the terms of the original US$8 billion deal signed in 2019, the US is expected to deliver a single-seater and double-seater for testing next year, then deliver the 66 new aircraft in batches of four or five from 2024 to 2026. The officials
SLIGHTS: Beijing intends to display pro-unification messages and prominently feature Taiwanese volunteers in its propaganda videos, an official said Taiwanese officials are poised to boycott next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics, an official with knowledge of the matter said yesterday, citing concerns that China would slight Taiwan during the Games. This year’s Winter Olympics are scheduled to open on Friday next week amid a diplomatic boycott by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Lithuania, New Zealand, the UK and the US in response to China’s human rights abuses against Uighurs in Xinjiang and crackdowns on democracy advocates in Hong Kong. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said that a Cabinet-appointed task force has determined that Taiwan’s delegation would abstain from the opening and
‘CHINESE STYLE’: Taipei residents do not want smart city efforts based on ‘centralized control, tracking and mass surveillance,’ the campaign’s initiators said Taipei City Councilor Miao Po-ya (苗博雅) yesterday said that her campaign against the Taipeipass (台北通) app has garnered almost 10,000 signatures since Friday, but exposed her to insults and threats by telephone and through social media. It seems to be a “coordinated attack,” as all the messages follow a similar pattern, she said, citing as an example one saying: “We love the Taipeipass. Do not block the smart city plan. Stop interfering with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).” Some people had left disparaging remarks and false information when signing up for the online petition, and there have been attempts to disrupt her
INCREASED COOPERATION: Part of the funding is to be used to further the aims of a Taiwan-US human resources development platform launched in 2015, a source said An increase of ￥100 million (US$878,765) to Japan’s annual foreign affairs budget is for “advancing the Japan-Taiwan relationship,” information published on the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Web site showed. The ministry’s budget for last year was ￥1.7 billion; it was increased to ￥1.8 billion for this year. The ministry wrote that the additional funding was to be used for “cooperating with allies and like-minded countries to safeguard the universal values of the international community.” Regarding Taiwan specifically, the ministry said that it was “responding to an increasingly complex security and economic environment,” and that it aimed to “strengthen diplomacy and cooperation