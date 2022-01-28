Proper traffic information better than promises: Su

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Providing drivers with accurate information on traffic conditions during the Lunar New Year holiday is more important than guaranteeing them that they would be able to drive from Kaohsiung to Taipei in a given number of hours, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said on Wednesday.

That would help them decide when to start their trips, he added.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications should focus on managing traffic and quickly reacting to changes, Su said.

Premier Su Tseng-chang, center, accompanied by Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai, left, talks to reporters in Taipei on Wednesday about the government’s plans for traffic control measures over the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: CNA

That would include providing the latest information on traffic signals and working with other agencies to clear unforeseen obstacles, he added.

In previous years, the government tried to ensure motorists that they could drive from Kaohsiung to Taipei within a given number of hours, “but I will no longer make such promises, as it is more important to provide accurate information,” Su said, adding that the focus should be placed on the capacity of the nation’s roads.

Providing information that helps people decide when to start their trips would make traveling faster, Su said.

Motorists would be able to arrange their schedules and allow for “staggered traveling,” he said.

If people choose to travel at a time that the government predicts to see heavy traffic, they should not be surprised to be stuck on the road, Su added.

The premier urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines while traveling to see their families for the Lunar New Year holiday.