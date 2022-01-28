Kaohsiung wetlands show rare spectacle to bird-watchers

By Hung Cheng-hung and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The appearance this year of three species of birds that rarely live in the same habitat has caused a stir among bird-watchers in Kaohsiung’s wetlands.

The Linyuan Ocean Wetland Park (林園海洋溼地公園) in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園) is well-known to nature lovers as the home of many species of wildlife, including the upside-down jellyfish, the little egret and numerous heron species.

Last year, bird-watchers spotted yellow bitterns, which raised a family, and striated herons, while at least one cinnamon bittern was seen earlier this month.

A striated heron is pictured at the Linyuan Ocean Wetland Park in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Chen Chun-chiang

Yellow bitterns, striated herons and cinnamon bitterns seldom share a habitat, said Chen Chun-chiang (陳俊強), president of the Linyuan People’s Association, a local eco-tourism group.

Although all three bird species eat fish, live in wetlands and are sedentary, they typically live apart due to their distinct home preferences, he said.

Yellow bitterns favor shallow water, such as rice paddies and irrigation channels, while striated herons like salt marshes and cinnamon bitterns tend to dwell in grassy marshes, he said.

That the birds have been seen together in the same five hectares suggests that the park has robust biodiversity, he said.

If they remain quiet, visitors watching the jellyfish in the park’s collection basin have a good chance of seeing yellow bitterns hunting fish from mangrove roots, Chen added.

Striated herons and cinnamon bitterns are relatively shy, but they can occasionally be spotted when in flight, he said.

Association members are anxiously awaiting signs of nesting, he said, adding that he hopes new nestlings could become a new attraction at the park.