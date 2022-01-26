Raphael Lin indicted on several charges

By Wang Ting-chuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday indicted Raphael Lin (林秉樞), a former boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜), on several charges and asked the court to impose a severe punishment.

Lin is accused of illegally recording intimate activities, exposing private recordings of others, threatening people, slander, attempting to harm an individual, attempting to restrain a person against their will, attempting to alter records and forgery.

In November last year, Lin allegedly coerced Kao to stay in a room at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) for two days, only allowing her to travel to the Legislative Yuan in Taipei to work before demanding that she return.

Raphael Lin, center, a former boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu, is escorted by police outside the New Taipei City District Court on Dec. 1 last year. Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

After Mirror Media magazine reported on the allegations on Nov. 30, Kao signed an affidavit regarding her situation.

That evening, police raided a room at the hotel booked under Lin’s name.

Police said that he was transferring files from a smartphone to a new iPhone 13.

Some photographs — including nudes he had taken of Kao — had been deleted by the time officers arrived, they said.

Kao yesterday thanked prosecutors for their “tireless investigation.”

With the involvement of the court system, the truth will emerge, she said.

“I hope I am the last victim,” Kao said.

Lin was not charged with contravening the National Security Act (國安法) — after accusations that he impersonated a national security officer — nor the Money Laundering Control Act (洗錢防制法) or the Tax Collection Act (稅捐稽徵法) — with media reports saying that he had an unexplained amount of money in a bank account.