The New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday indicted Raphael Lin (林秉樞), a former boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜), on several charges and asked the court to impose a severe punishment.
Lin is accused of illegally recording intimate activities, exposing private recordings of others, threatening people, slander, attempting to harm an individual, attempting to restrain a person against their will, attempting to alter records and forgery.
In November last year, Lin allegedly coerced Kao to stay in a room at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) for two days, only allowing her to travel to the Legislative Yuan in Taipei to work before demanding that she return.
Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times
After Mirror Media magazine reported on the allegations on Nov. 30, Kao signed an affidavit regarding her situation.
That evening, police raided a room at the hotel booked under Lin’s name.
Police said that he was transferring files from a smartphone to a new iPhone 13.
Some photographs — including nudes he had taken of Kao — had been deleted by the time officers arrived, they said.
Kao yesterday thanked prosecutors for their “tireless investigation.”
With the involvement of the court system, the truth will emerge, she said.
“I hope I am the last victim,” Kao said.
Lin was not charged with contravening the National Security Act (國安法) — after accusations that he impersonated a national security officer — nor the Money Laundering Control Act (洗錢防制法) or the Tax Collection Act (稅捐稽徵法) — with media reports saying that he had an unexplained amount of money in a bank account.
Without completed infrastructure and training, the expedited sale of new F-16s from the US could become a burden rather than a help, a military official said yesterday. Reuters on Thursday last week reported that Washington is looking to accelerate the delivery of 66 new F-16C/D Block 70 aircraft in response to what it sees as increasing intimidation by Beijing. Under the terms of the original US$8 billion deal signed in 2019, the US is expected to deliver a single-seater and double-seater for testing next year, then deliver the 66 new aircraft in batches of four or five from 2024 to 2026. The officials
SLIGHTS: Beijing intends to display pro-unification messages and prominently feature Taiwanese volunteers in its propaganda videos, an official said Taiwanese officials are poised to boycott next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics, an official with knowledge of the matter said yesterday, citing concerns that China would slight Taiwan during the Games. This year’s Winter Olympics are scheduled to open on Friday next week amid a diplomatic boycott by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Lithuania, New Zealand, the UK and the US in response to China’s human rights abuses against Uighurs in Xinjiang and crackdowns on democracy advocates in Hong Kong. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said that a Cabinet-appointed task force has determined that Taiwan’s delegation would abstain from the opening and
TRACING UNDER WAY: The CECC has identified six transmission chains among 25 recently confirmed COVID-19 cases, including those linked to a restaurant and a bank The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 54 new COVID-19 infections — 44 imported and 10 local — and identified six transmission chains among local cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the imported cases are 18 who tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 26 who tested positive during quarantine. Of the local cases, seven are associated with a cluster infection at a Tasty Steak (西堤牛排) outlet in Taoyuan’s Zhongli District (中壢), one is linked to a family of four with COVID-19 reported on Monday, one is a family member of an
INCREASED COOPERATION: Part of the funding is to be used to further the aims of a Taiwan-US human resources development platform launched in 2015, a source said An increase of ￥100 million (US$878,765) to Japan’s annual foreign affairs budget is for “advancing the Japan-Taiwan relationship,” information published on the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Web site showed. The ministry’s budget for last year was ￥1.7 billion; it was increased to ￥1.8 billion for this year. The ministry wrote that the additional funding was to be used for “cooperating with allies and like-minded countries to safeguard the universal values of the international community.” Regarding Taiwan specifically, the ministry said that it was “responding to an increasingly complex security and economic environment,” and that it aimed to “strengthen diplomacy and cooperation