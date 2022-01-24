League hails Taiwan’s feats in promoting democracy

Staff writer, with CNA





The head of the World League for Freedom and Democracy’s Taiwan chapter yesterday praised the nation for making significant strides in promoting freedom and democracy over the years, and becoming one of the freest countries in the world, as it celebrated World Freedom Day in Taipei.

In the 2021 Freedom in the World annual report, Taiwan ranked seventh, surpassing some of the oldest democracies in the world, including the UK, France and the US, chapter head Tseng Yung-chuan (曾永權) said.

The report, released by the US-based non-governmental organization (NGO) Freedom House, ranked 210 countries.

World League for Freedom and Democracy (WLFD) president Yao Eng-chi, center, WLFD’s Taiwan chapter director Tseng Yung-chuan, second left, and other guests attend World Freedom Day celebrations in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

This accomplishment is the result of efforts by successive governments and Taiwanese over the years, he said, while calling on countries around the world to join Taiwan in the fight for democracy, freedom and world peace.

World Freedom Day marks the release of about 22,000 Chinese soldiers who were taken prisoner by Allied forces during the 1950-1953 Korean War, with 14,000 arriving at the Harbor of Keelung on Jan. 23, 1954.

The Taiwanese government subsequently declared Jan. 23 World Freedom Day to honor the soldiers.

That same year, representatives of Taiwan, the Philippines and South Korea founded the Asian People’s Anti-Communist League.

In 1990, the organization was renamed the World League for Freedom and Democracy, an international NGO dedicated to promoting democracy and freedom.