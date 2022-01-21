Creative Comic Collection to set up online paywall

‘NO BUSINESS FOCUS’: The move would not change the platform’s mission, as part of it would remain accessible for free, the operator said

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





The Creative Comic Collection is to start putting part of its works behind an online paywall, the Taiwan Creative Content Agency, which operates the platform, said on Wednesday.

Agency president Lee Ming-che (李明哲) said that requiring people to pay for some content, starting in the first half of this year, would bolster the platform’s fundamentals, adding that the fees would not benefit the agency’s business.

Since turning into an online-only platform in 2020, the collection has offered people free access to all of its content, including serialized works, he said.

Part of the collection would remain available for free, Lee added.

We are also considering including works from publishing companies, which would allow them to decide whether fees should be charged for their content, Lee said.

The fees would benefit publishers or artists who have made agreements with the platform, as well as to cover operational costs and service fees, he said.

The collection’s mission to promote the Taiwanese comic industry remains unaffected, Lee said.

The platform originated from an Academia Sinica project in 2009 that encouraged artists to create comics based on its archive, highlighting themes such as Taiwan’s history, culture, ecology and folklore.

Asked about many members of the platform’s editorial team resigning in April last year, Lee said that the “issue has been settled.”

On April 29 last year, the editorial team wrote on Facebook that it had disbanded.

The move came after the platform a month earlier announced that the collection would continue to operate.

The editors’ main complaint was the lack of stable funding for the platform and ambiguous phrasing in their contracts.

Lee said that the agency is on good terms with its editors and the contracted artists whose work it is promoting.

Some of its comics would be featured at the Taipei International Book Exhibition in June, he added.