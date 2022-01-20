High Court overrules death sentence for convicted murderer

Staff writer, with CNA





The Taiwan High Court yesterday overturned Wang Ping-hua’s (王秉華) death sentence for fatally stabbing a man and sentenced him to life in prison.

The ruling can be appealed.

The Taipei District Court on May 26 last year sentenced Wang to death for the murder of a man surnamed Lin (林), who at the time of the murder was sitting on his motorcycle waiting for his sister to finish work.

Convicted murderer Wang Ping-hua is escorted by security officers at the Taiwan High Court yesterday. Photo: Wu Cheng-feng, Taipei Times

After the murder, Wang’s then-wife notified authorities and convinced her husband to turn himself in.

High Court spokeswoman Lien Yu-chun (連育群) said that the district court had ruled that Wang’s surrender had been on the behest of his wife, and was therefore passive and not voluntary.

As a result, Wang did not qualify for a lighter sentence, as the statute of self-surrender did not apply to his actions.

However, Lien said the interpretation was erroneous, as the law is not prejudiced against the motives for self-surrender.

Wang’s claims of non-lethal intent and self-claimed psychological issues were also beside the point, as defendants qualify for lighter sentences when they turn themselves in, Lien said.