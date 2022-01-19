Guatemala has hired for US$900,000 a major supporter of former US president Donald Trump to seek influence with US officials in an unusual lobbying contract paid for by its ally Taiwan, foreign lobby records show.
Ballard Partners on Thursday registered as a foreign agent with the US Department of Justice, filings made public over the weekend showed.
The contract, dated Wednesday last week, was signed by Guatemalan Ambassador to the US Alfonso Quinonez and Brian Ballard, president of the lobbying firm and a longtime Trump ally.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
It is not clear how hiring Ballard, who years before Trump ran for the White House worked for him as a lobbyist in Florida, could help Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei draw closer to the Democratic administration of US President Joe Biden, which has repeatedly expressed concerns about corruption in the Central American nation.
On Sunday, the US Department of State blasted Giammattei’s government for seeking to lift the immunity from prosecution of a judge who has won high honors in Washington for exposing bribery in Guatemala.
“This action against an internationally recognized independent judge weakens a vital pillar of Guatemala’s democracy and judicial system,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
In its registration, Ballard only said that it would provide “strategic consulting and advocacy services” related to Guatemala’s interactions with the US government and US officials.
Justin Sayfie, a partner in Ballard’s Washington office, declined to comment further, but he said the request for Taiwan to assume responsibility for payment was not the firm’s idea.
“It’s unusual for one government to be paying the fees for lobbying for another government,” said Robert Kelner, an attorney specializing in compliance with foreign lobbying laws for Covington & Burling.
“It’s not illegal. But it does raise a question of whether the government that pays also needs to be listed by the lobbying firm as a foreign principal,” he said.
Guatemala in a statement thanked Taiwan for the “support that allows us to strengthen our positioning in the US.”
It said that the one-year contract with Ballard, for which it is paying US$75,000 per month, would focus on strategic communication, investor outreach and promoting tourism.
In Taipei, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) yesterday said that the arrangement followed the principle of “mutual assistance and mutual benefit to promote pragmatic diplomacy.”
The assistance complied with US law and was endorsed by Guatemala’s government and its political opposition, Ou said in an e-mailed statement.
“In the future, the two countries will continue to promote various programs beneficial to their nations and peoples on the basis of existing good cooperation,” she said.
Giammattei, a law-and-order conservative, managed to bypass criticism in Washington and forge a productive relationship with the Trump administration by yielding to the White House’s pressure to embrace an asylum agreement negotiated by his predecessor that he opposed when he ran for the presidency in 2019.
However, he has struggled to build close ties to the Biden administration, which has sought to undo Trump’s immigration policies, and taken a harsher look at corruption and rule of law issues in the so-called “Northern Triangle” nations of Central America.
Ballard is to manage the account, along with two associates with extensive ties to the Republican Party: Jose Diaz, a former Florida state representative who is a managing partner of Ballard’s office in Miami; and Sayfie, a one-time adviser to former Florida governor Jeb Bush who also headed the president’s commission on White House Fellowships during the Trump administration. A third associate representing Guatemala, John O’Hanlon, is a long-time Democrat.
Ballard amassed dozens of foreign and domestic lobbying clients during the Trump presidency — including Qatar, the Dominican Republic and Zimbabwe — when he was described by Politico as “The Most Powerful Lobbyist in Trump’s Washington.”
The firm has added a number of influential Democratic fundraisers and named former US representative Robert Wexler as managing partner of its Washington office to bolster its credentials with the Biden White House.
President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration is seeking to join an Indo-Pacific economic framework being planned by the US, a senior official said. The government is paying close attention to the regional economic pact being touted by US President Joe Biden, although too few details have emerged from Washington for Taipei to make specific plans, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The US is expected to launch the Indo-Pacific economic framework next month after negotiations with Australia, India and Japan, the official said. The economic initiative is to tackle trade facilitation, standards for the digital economy and technology, supply-chain resiliency and
‘NEW YEAR GIFT’: While the MAC called the song propaganda, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that it addressed the homesickness of ‘Taiwanese compatriots’ A pro-unification pop song aired on Chinese television earlier this month would only further sour Taiwanese sentiment toward China, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Wednesday. The music video for We Sing the Same Song (我們同唱一首歌), which aired on China Central Television, features Chinese artists performing alongside Taiwanese singers Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰), Ouyang Nana (歐陽娜娜) and Chen Li-nong (陳立農). The lyrics were reportedly written by Taiwanese lyricist Vincent Fang (方文山), known for his collaborations with Jay Chou (周杰倫), to music composed by a Chinese musician. Sung in Chinese and Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), the song is about three Taiwanese siblings who
PIVOTAL ROLE: Taiwan’s importance in the global chip supply chain can be bolstered by domestic equipment manufacturing, President Tsai Ing-wen said Efforts must be made to better secure Taiwan’s place in the global supply chain by localizing production of equipment and facilities used by the semiconductor industry, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. Tsai discussed the issue during a meeting with representatives from the Taiwan Electronic Equipment Industry Association at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Product shortages throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — particularly of automotive chips — highlighted the pivotal role of Taiwan in the global supply chain, she said. Tsai thanked the association for cooperating with the government on the shared goal of localizing production of important semiconductor industry equipment.
SEPARATE CASE? A woman tested positive when she went with her daughter to be tested, because her daughter had taken the same bus to school as a steakhouse worker The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 10 local COVID-19 cases, six of whom had visited a steakhouse in Taoyuan where an infection cluster has been reported. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that of the 10 local infections, one case — No. 17,928 — is a Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport disease prevention staffer who works in the area where inbound travelers collect their saliva for a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, and sometimes at the fever screening station. The staffer had tested negative in a PCR test on Jan. 9 and