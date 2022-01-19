A solo exhibition by Macanese artist Eric Fok (霍凱盛) in Taipei seeks to explore urban development, post-colonialism and identity through meticulous illustrations reminiscent of centuries-old European prints.
“Back to Paradise” (歸嶼誌), on display at the Helios Gallery in Beitou District (北投) until Jan. 29, features 13 works by Fok depicting the joy and sorrow of humans in migration, with the aim of arousing reflection around personal identity.
Through his travels, Fok realized that despite the rapid change rippling through every society, people everywhere are suffering as they are forced to leave their homes and start new lives elsewhere.
Photo courtesy of Eric Fok
No matter its ugliness or splendor, the entire range of human experience become elements informing Fok’s creations.
Commenting on the exhibition title, Fok said that “paradise” does not refer to a specific place, but anywhere someone can find peace.
Fok, 31, was born in Macau and has studied in Italy, as well as the National Taiwan University of Arts.
Fok said that whether exhibiting in Hong Kong, Portugal, the US, Japan, Singapore or elsewhere, especially in places with large immigrant populations, the most common question asked of him is: “Where are you from?”
Animals such as rhinoceroses, giraffes and elephants often feature in his work, as they represent their places of origin, even though their images are now commonplace, Fok said.
“Although they are different species, they do not have any nationality or belongings, and can coexist peacefully when forced from their homes,” he said.
These days, the news often presents the world as a dangerous and unappealing place, but many older publications portray imaginative vistas promising a temporary escape from reality, he said.
“Nostalgia is romanticizing the past,” Fok said.
Whether the past truly was better can never be known, but people will always romanticize it in their search for belonging, he added.
Viewing artwork from 100 or 200 years ago offers a glimpse of how someone at that time viewed their own age, he added.
Through his own work, Fok said he hopes to give dimension to the present by leaving a record outside of mainstream history.
“Although I do not have the power to write history, I do have the power to create my own work,” he said.
Future viewers can hopefully gather an understanding of the 21st century through his unique perspective as an artist, Fok said.
