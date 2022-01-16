Taipei Performing Arts Center to enter test phase

Staff writer, with CNA





The Taipei Performing Arts Center is soon to open its doors for a trial run from March to May to test all three of its auditoriums, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said on Tuesday.

The 59,000m2 cultural landmark, which cost NT$6.75 billion (US$244.4 million) and took 10 years to complete, would host 15 performance groups and 58 shows during the trial phase from March 11 to May 15, Tsai told a news conference.

“Finally, the Taipei Performing Arts Center will welcome the people of Taipei, and I’m sure a lot of people will be deeply moved and filled with anticipation,” he said.

The 800-seat Globe Playhouse auditorium of the Taipei Performing Arts Center is pictured on Tuesday last week. Photo: CNA

One of the auditoriums that complement the complex’s futuristic design is the Globe Playhouse, a spherical 800-seat theater that resembles a planet. The center also features the Grand Theater, a 1,500-seat venue, and the Blue Box, an 800-seat multiform theater for experimental performances, Tsai said.

The complex has made international headlines, and the center’s opening is considered one of Asia’s most important cultural developments of the year, he added.

The complex is expected to boost Taiwan’s performing arts as it would provide a venue not just for accomplished performers, but also for up-and-coming talent to help them grow, Taipei Performing Arts Center chairwoman Liu Ruo-yu (劉若瑀) said.

“It’s like opening a door for performers at all levels to be able to come in,” Liu said. “We wish to make the Taipei Performing Arts Center an international landmark, where people will come from around the world to watch artists perform.”

The new center soars above the bustle of the Shilin Night Market (士林夜市), famous for its night life and one of the city’s must-visit tourist destinations.

People coming to watch shows would also complement the vibrant commercial activity in the area, center CEO Austin Wang (王孟超) said.

“We hope we can attract more theaters, coffee shops, restaurants and art galleries to pop up in the area,” Wang said.

Construction for the Taipei Performing Arts Center started in 2012, and the building topped out in August 2014. The facility was commissioned by the Taipei City Government to support performing arts groups.

The complex is expected to fully open in July with the official opening in August, the center said in a statement.

More information on tickets for performances during the center’s trial phase can be found at www.tpac-taipei.org.