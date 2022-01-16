Tsai Ing-wen, William Lai receive booster shots

Staff writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday morning received COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, as the government races to increase the nation’s vaccination and booster rates amid a domestic outbreak fueled by the highly infectious Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Tsai and Lai each received a shot of the domestically developed Medigen COVID-19 vaccine at National Taiwan University’s College of Medicine.

Tsai later described the process on Facebook as “smooth” and “painless,” urging people who received a second vaccine dose more than 12 weeks ago to get a booster as soon as possible.

President Tsai Ing-wen receives a Medigen COVID-19 booster shot at National Taiwan University’s College of Medicine in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

The Central Epidemic Command Center said that anyone aged 18 or older who has received two shots of a Medigen, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can choose any of those vaccines or an AstraZeneca vaccine as a booster.

Only a half-dose of the Moderna vaccine would be administered as a booster, in keeping with the company’s recommendations, it said.

People who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine should choose a different brand for better protection, it added.

Vice President William Lai yesterday holds his vaccination certificate after receiving a Medigen COVID-19 booster shot at National Taiwan University’s College of Medicine in Taipei. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

Tsai urged people to continue observing the center’s guidelines, adding that many countries were experiencing a new wave of infections, as Taiwan also faces fresh COVID-19 challenges.

Tsai received her first Medigen dose on Aug. 23 last year, shortly after the Taiwanese pharmaceutical company was granted emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration.

Lai was vaccinated a few days later, and both of them had their second dose on Sept. 30.

Tsai and Lai were said to have chosen the Medigen vaccine to bolster confidence in the domestically produced vaccine.