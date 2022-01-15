Two Taiwanese space technology products developed by National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) and start-up Tensor Tech Co were yesterday launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida in a joint mission.
The Transporter-3 mission launched at 10:25am on Thursday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The program put 105 small satellites into a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 525km, NASASpaceflight.com says.
Among them was a cubesat — a small research satellite — named Iris-A, developed by NCKU electrical engineering professor Juang Jyh-ching (莊智清).
Photo courtesy of NCKU professor Juang Jyh-ching
Juang said that his team has received data transmitted by the cubesat via a ground station at the university’s campus in Tainan’s Gueiren District (歸仁).
The cubesat consists of a camera developed by Liscotech System Co, a long-range receiver by Letscom International Ltd, a GPS receiver by the National Space Organization (NSPO) and a reference clock by NCKU, according to Juang’s Space Lab Web site.
The GPS receiver in the cubesat is a miniaturized test model of what is to be used in NSPO Triton and Formosat-8 satellites to be launched at later dates, Juang said.
The cubesat is tasked with demonstrating Internet of Things (IoT) technology, including communication experiments using long-range delay tolerant network and Doppler compensation experiments, as well as testing the camera’s imaging capability, he said.
Iris-A is the first of a cubesat series, with Iris-B and Iris-C set to be launched at the end of this year or later, Juang said.
The launch mission also involves a novel attitude determination and control system (ADCS) developed by Tensor Tech, installed on Polish firm SatRevolution’s cubesat named Stork-1.
“This ADCS is actuated using a spherical motor with a rotor that can spin on multiple axes,” Tensor Tech said in a statement.
Conventional ADCS systems use three motors on three axes to rotate a satellite to a desired position, while Tensor Tech refined the functioning to one spherical motor to minimize the satellite’s weight, volume and power consumption, it said.
Stork-1 was designed to last three years, although its lifespan would be affected by a number of factors, said Tensor Tech cofounder and CEO Thomas Yen (顏伯勳).
The company is seeking clients in the US, Europe, Japan and India, and has discussed possible cooperation opportunities with local universities, Yen said.
Most Taiwanese businesses in the space-tech supply chain serve as OEM suppliers or satellite component producers, while the company aims to develop satellite subsystems or services to expand its market scope, he said.
The company could face challenges if it attempts to install the system on larger satellites, industry experts have said.
While the logic for controlling different satellites is the same, Tensor Tech will have to redesign the ADCS for larger satellites, which is one of the company’s goals, Yen said.
Founded in 2019, Tensor Tech branched from the laboratory of NCKU electrical engineering professor Hsieh Min-fu (謝旻甫), Yen said, adding that local electronics firms are its main investors.
The company has six full-time employees and two part-time workers, said 21-year-old Yen, who suspended his studies during his first year at National Taiwan University.
SECURITY THREAT: Chinese companies are obligated by law to help Beijing in its national intelligence efforts, making commercial drones a potential risk, a source said China-made commercial drones might contain back doors and malware that transmit flight and video data to the government in China, an official said yesterday. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the senior official said that Chinese drones, widely used by farmers for crop dusting, pose a significant cybersecurity threat to users and the government. Beijing has unrestricted access to private user data held by Chinese corporations, which are obligated to cooperate with the country’s national intelligence efforts under China’s National Intelligence Law, the official said. In Taipei, government agencies have taken steps to remove Chinese-manufactured devices and software from official use as President Tsai
TREATMENT OF UGANDANS: Chung Chou University of Science and Technology was ‘involved in a major breach of relevant regulations,’ the Ministry of Education said Chung Chou University of Science and Technology has been banned from accepting international students after it was found to have mistreated students from Uganda, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. The plight of students from the East African nation was exposed after online news site The Reporter uncovered illegal practices at the university in Yuanlin City, Changhua County. While students were promised English-language courses, scholarships and paid internship opportunities before they arrived, the report said that the university did not provide the scholarships and only a few courses were taught in English. The so-called “paid internship opportunities” were in reality blue-collar
‘ABSURD’: Academia Sinica research fellow Wu Rwei-ren said it shows that ‘the laws enacted by the CCP are vastly different from those in democratic countries’ Chinese state media have accused an Academia Sinica research fellow of breaching Hong Kong’s National Security Law, becoming the first Taiwanese academic to be implicated under the legislation. The pro-Beijing Hong Kong-based Ta Kung Pao in a full-page spread on Thursday rebuked the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Hong Kong (FCC) for allegedly inciting sedition through its Human Rights Press Awards. The awards — organized every year since 1995 by the FCC along with the Hong Kong Journalists Association and Amnesty International, which closed its Hong Kong offices last year — recognize journalists for human rights-related reporting around Asia. Last year, Wu Rwei-ren (吳叡人),
Taiwan is in March to reopen its borders to about 5,000 international language students who do not have the Ministry of Education’s Huayu Enrichment Scholarship, the ministry said. The new regulations are to apply to non-scholarship students wishing to study Mandarin in Taiwan for at least six months, and universities can start making applications on behalf of students from Feb. 14, the ministry said. The entry dates have been scheduled to avoid an influx of passengers around the busy Lunar New Year holiday travel period, the ministry said. Eligible students must present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within three days of boarding