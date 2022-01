Executive Yuan proposes increasing compensation to White Terror victims

The Executive Yuan yesterday unveiled legislation to increase compensations paid to White Terror victims.

The bills include a proposed law to return land and assets to victims, as well as several amendments to the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice (促進轉型正義條例), the Executive Yuan said.

The victims of state persecution are defined by law as people who were unlawfully killed, imprisoned or had their property seized by the then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) regime from Aug. 15, 1945, to Nov. 6, 1992.

People look at a wall commemorating the victims of the 228 Incident in 1947 outside the National 228 Memorial Museum in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The Cabinet would set dates for the provisions should the legislature pass them, the Executive Yuan said.

The amendments would raise compensation to the families of those who were killed by the state during the White Terror era from NT$6 million to NT$12 million (US$217,014 to US$434,028), it said.

Families that have already received death compensation are entitled to the new sum, excluding the previously awarded amount, it said.

The formula for calculating compensation for unlawful imprisonment during the White Terror era would be altered to increase payouts, with the maximum amount that can be awarded raised from NT$5.9 million to NT$11.39 million.

The legislation would create a legal mandate for restoring confiscated property to victims of political persecution.

Land seized and then nationalized would be returned to their rightful owners if the properties are idle, underutilized or utilized for a non-economic purpose.

If the property cannot be reclaimed, the government would pay the present value of any seized asset, or the inflation-adjusted value of the parcel and the cost of reconstruction.