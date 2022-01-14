‘Golden Plan 2.0’ aims to train more gold medalists

ATHLETE ASSISTANCE: The Sports Administration said that the government has also budgeted NT$8.69 billion toward new tennis courts and swimming pool facilities

The government has chosen 72 elite athletes to participate in a “Golden Plan” for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and 78 for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the Sports Administration said on Wednesday.

The “Golden Plan,” which was first developed to train athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, identifies elite athletes who have the best chances of winning gold, silver or bronze medals at the Olympics, and provides them with customized training and optimal resources.

Acting Sports Administration Director-General Lin Terng-chiao (林騰蛟) said in a statement that Taiwanese athletes scored two golds, four silvers and six bronzes in Tokyo last year, the nation’s best performance.

Sports Administration officials hold a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

To prepare for the Summer Games in 2024 and 2028, Lin said that the plan has been upgraded to “Golden Plan 2.0.”

Lin said that the new version divides the elite athletes into five levels.

Athletes in Level 1 won gold in Tokyo or have accumulated enough points to be in the world’s top three.

Athletes in Level 2 were in the world’s top three at the latest world championships, won gold at the latest Asian Games or have accumulated enough points to be in the world’s top five.

Athletes in Level 3 won silver at the latest Asian Games or have accumulated enough points to be in the world’s top eight.

Athletes in Levels 4 and 5 were in the top three at the latest Universiade, Youth Olympic Games, Asian championships or world junior championships; were in the top two at the Asian youth championships or the Asian Youth Games; or had outstanding performances in domestic sports events and were recommended by experts for their potential.

Elite athletes who competed in the Tokyo Olympics have been placed in the first three levels, depending on their performance, the agency said, adding that they are to receive personalized training to prepare them to compete in Paris.

“For the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games, we have also selected other athletes based on their results on athletic tests and on their performance in the last year,” the agency said.

The Golden Plan 2.0 list of elite athletes was finalized at the end of last year through deliberations by the Competition Enhancement Committee at the National Sport Training Center, it said.

National sports associations have been requested to endorse the athletes’ training plans from this month, it added.

The agency said that it has amended the regulations so that athletes training for competitions have more flexibility to stay current on schoolwork.

The government has budgeted NT$8.69 billion (US$314.31 million) toward the construction of new tennis courts and swimming pool facilities near the National Sports Training Center, it said.

The construction would be completed in 2026, it added.