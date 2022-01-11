Juniper trees on school grounds a ‘medical concern’

By Rachel Lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Ministry of Education must take action regarding possible medical concerns posed by inhalation of pollens or swallowing of organic materials produced by Chinese juniper trees, as the species can be found on many school campuses nationwide, the National Federation of Educational Unions said on Friday.

Federation president Lin Shuo-chieh (林碩杰) said that most schools lack awareness that cones, pollen and other irritants emitted by trees could cause discomfort to students and faculty.

Those under the trees of the Juniperus chinensis L. var. kaizuka variety could accidentally ingest the tiny cones as they drop, Lin said.

Chinese juniper trees are pictured on a school campus in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the National Federation of Educational Unions

People have reported problems from involuntarily swallowing or inhaling material produced by the trees, including severe coughing and temporary partial voice loss, he said.

The oxalic acid and calcium oxalate content in the cones could also cause a burning sensation or numbness in the lips, Lin said, adding that some people could also experience edema as a result of ingestion.

The body attempts to neutralize oxalic acid with calcium, which could cause those with calcium deficiencies to experience cramps, seizures, diarrhea or an irregular heart rate, Lin said.

More than 80 percent of accidental inhalations or ingestions of Chinese juniper cones are misdiagnosed as allergies, post-nasal drip symptoms, gastroesophageal reflux, Sjogren’s syndrome or lung cancer, he said.

Lin added that insurance policies do not cover medical expenses incurred when being treated for reactions caused by the trees.

The federation said that the ministry should determine how many schools have such trees on their grounds and take remedial action.

Students and faculty should also learn to recognize the trees and the potential hazards they pose, Lin said, adding that this would allow students and school faculty to know what caused their discomfort and minimize chances of misdiagnoses by doctors.