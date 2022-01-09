Fong Fei-fei’s son weighing lawsuit against museum

By Lee Jung-ping and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The son of pop singer Fong Fei-fei (鳳飛飛) on Monday warned against unauthorized use of his mother’s name, a move that comes one day after a museum dedicated to Fong, who died in 2012, opened in Taoyuan.

Chao Wen-lin, who heads a charity foundation dedicated to his mother, wrote on Facebook that Fong stated in her will that no memorial dedicated to her should be built after her death.

“Certain people repeatedly touted their love for Fong Fei-fei and did things in her name that were disrespectful of my mother’s will,” he wrote, adding that “neither the foundation nor I have consented to their actions, which constitute an infringement on our rights.”

Taoyuan Deputy Mayor Kao An-pang, fourth left, attends the opening of the Fong Fei-fei Story House in late singer Fong Fei-fei’s native Dasi District on Jan. 2. Photo: Lee Jung-ping, Taipei Times

Chao and the Fong Fei-fei Charity Foundation might seek legal action for unlicensed use of her name, he said.

The comments come after the grand opening of the Fong Fei-fei Story House in the singer’s native Dasi District (大溪).

The event, held by the Tokoham Culture and Education Foundation, was attended by Taoyuan Deputy Mayor Kao An-pang (高安邦) and Fong’s brother, Lin Yu-nung (林語農).

Chuang Hsiu-mei (莊秀美), director-general of the Taoyuan City Department of Cultural Affairs, which sponsored the museum, said that department officials are trying to “open lines of communication” to reach an understanding with Chao.

Fong’s legacy is an intangible cultural heritage for Taoyuan, she said, adding that fans of Fong have donated their personal collections of memorabilia to the museum.

The department funded the museum to keep Fong’s spirit alive, offer educational activities and honor a daughter of the district, she said.

The city government hopes that Chao would appreciate the department’s good intentions, Chuang said.