Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) held a final rally last night calling on residents of Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) to vote “no” in today’s recall.
Rock band Sorry Youth (拍謝少年), rapper Dwagie (大支) and ballad singer Michael Shih (施文彬) performed outside Longshan Temple (龍山寺) at the rally hosted by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) and Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘).
Vice President William Lai (賴清德) told the crowd that Lim is highly rated by civic groups for his legislative performance.
Photo: CNA
“He works hard in the legislature and for local constituents, but this outstanding legislator is facing a political vendetta by the opposition in this absurd recall,” Lai said. “So let’s vote to keep him here, so we can end this culture of vengeful recalls.”
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) also called on voters to support Lim, after campaigning earlier in the evening for Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), the DPP’s candidate for a legislative by-election in Taichung.
In the morning, Lim toured the district’s neighborhoods with independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie (黃捷), before joining DPP Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) in the afternoon.
Lim said that groups affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) were disseminating misinformation about him online.
“We really hope the opposition can stop the false accusations and rumor-mongering against me. They are stirring up hostility and conflict in our society, and abusing free speech,” he said.
Groups seeking to recall Lim hosted an event at Youth Park (青年公園) in the morning followed by a rally outside the Red House Theater in Ximending (西門町).
Among the speakers were Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平) of the KMT, and media personality and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康).
