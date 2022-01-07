Independent Legislator Freddy Lim’s (林昶佐) bid to survive a recall received a boost yesterday, with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) endorsing him at an event in his Taipei constituency.
For most of the day, Lim rode a jeep in a cavalcade through the streets of Wanhua (萬華) and Zhongzheng (中正) districts, which make up the city’s fifth electoral district.
Early in the morning, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers joined Lim at an intersection in Wanhua to canvass for votes.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
In the afternoon, Lim, Tsai and Hsu attended an event at Kuang Chao Temple in Wanhua, praying and lighting incense alongside supporters.
“Lim has served his constituents since 2016 and has done a great job,” Tsai told the crowd.
“He has provided assistance for residents, including when a COVID-19 outbreak hit this area,” said Tsai, who is DPP chairperson. “He worked with the central government to procure medical resources and implement disease prevention measures.”
“Lim does not only take care of his constituents, but he also received the top rating for his performance in the legislature,” she said. “We very much appreciate Lim’s diligent work at the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee.”
“So let us keep him here,” she said.
Lim was the only lawmaker from Asia chosen to participate at the US-organized Summit for Democracy, she said.
Lim’s office said that there would be more activities ahead of the recall vote on Sunday.
The office said that it would hold a rally tomorrow from 6:30pm at the plaza outside Longshan Temple in Wanhua.
Meanwhile, the groups that initiated the recall vote against Lim have kept up the pressure, with activities at local markets and on the streets.
The groups that initiated the recall say that Lim’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak in his constituency was flawed.
