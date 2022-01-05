Capital punishment mars Taiwan’s claim to be rights bastion: advocates

By Amber Wang / AFP, TAIPEI





Taiwan’s claim to be a regional bastion of human rights is undermined by its retention of capital punishment, advocates say as they campaign to exonerate the nation’s oldest death row prisoner.

Wang Xin-fu (王信福) is among 38 inmates in Taiwan awaiting execution, which is carried out by gunshot and without advance notice once all appeals are exhausted.

At 69, Wang is Taiwan’s most elderly prisoner on death row and has consistently maintained his innocence.

A life-size placard of Wang Xin-fu, fourth left, (4th L) stands among advocates calling for his exoneration outside the Control Yuan in Taipei on Nov. 12. Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP

Rights groups led by the Taiwan Alliance to End the Death Penalty have launched a campaign to exonerate Wang, saying he was wrongfully convicted as a joint offender for the murder of a policeman in 1990.

Wang had been detained in his youth and classified by Taiwan’s then-authoritarian government as a “thug.”

He was sentenced to death for supplying a gun to a “lackey” and ordering him to shoot the victim, based on testimonies from the shooter and witnesses.

However, advocates say there are “obvious flaws” in the conviction, from inconsistent testimony, allegations of police torture against a witness, a lack of motive and no fingerprints.

“He is a so-called ‘bad guy,’ but bad guys also have rights. He should not be sentenced for a crime that’s not his doing,” alliance executive director Lin Hsin-yi (林欣怡) said.

Wang fled to China after learning he was wanted and was only arrested in 2006 upon returning to Taiwan for treatment of an eye ailment.

He was convicted and the Taiwanese Supreme Court upheld his death sentence in a final ruling in 2011.

In November, advocates appealed to the Control Yuan, after the office of the top prosecutor rejected their request to file a “special appeal” for Wang — one of the only ways to challenge a final conviction.

That tactic has previously worked.

In 2018, the Control Yuan recommended that the prosecutor-general file a special appeal for death row prisoner Hsieh Chih-hung (謝志宏), who had been jailed for 19 years for murder. That eventually led to his acquittal.

Now a free man, Hsieh campaigns for abolishing the death penalty, saying his and other exonerations show the capital punishment system is fallible.

Campaigners point to one of Taiwan’s most disputed and lengthy cases, when a court in 2012 quashed the convictions of three men sentenced to death over the murder of a couple two decades ago, after they had undergone a string of trials and retrials. Another high-profile case came the year before when a military court declared that an air force private executed 14 years previously for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl was innocent.

“The government thinks carrying out executions is the will of the people, but does that really solve the problems?” Hsieh told reporters.

Another death row prisoner that advocates campaign for is Chiou Ho-shun (邱和順), who has been incarcerated for more than three decades.

Capital punishment remains popular in Taiwan.

Despite its frequent use against dissidents during decades of martial law, most polls show Taiwanese still support the death penalty even as the nation has become one of the most progressive democracies in Asia.

About 35 prisoners have been put to death since 2010, when Taiwan resumed executions after a four-year hiatus, including two since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016.

Advocates have criticized Tsai’s government — which has embraced progressive issues such as gay marriage — for continuing with the executions.

Tsai has called abolishing capital punishment is “a difficult issue to deal with” due to the lack of support from the public that would require “a long process, a long time” to change.

The Ministry of Justice said it restarted a task force in 2017 aimed at facilitating gradual abolition and has been studying alternatives while trying to build a public consensus.

“Abolishing the death penalty is an international trend in recent years and it’s the long-term direction our country has been working on,” the ministry said in a statement.