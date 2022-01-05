Police find bodies of missing couple

Staff writer, with CNA





A missing couple linked by police to the body of a man discovered on Friday on a Nantou County hiking trail have been found dead in Puli Township (埔里).

Local firefighters and police said the remains of a woman, surnamed Wang (王), and a man, surnamed Kuo (郭), had been found hanging 200m from the body of a man, surnamed Fan Chiang (范姜), who was discovered by hikers on Friday.

A preliminary investigation showed that on Tuesday last week, Fan Chiang, 32, had ridden a motorcycle, followed by Wang and Kuo sharing a second motorcycle, police said.

Police officers search for a missing couple in a woodland near the Wolong Cave in Nantou County’s Puli Township on Monday after the body of another man was found there on Friday. Photo courtesy of a member of the public via CNA

The vehicles were located in a bush by the entrance of the trail, they said.

A married couple hiking by the Wolong Cave (臥龍洞) on Friday discovered Fan Chiang’s body hanging near a side slope and contacted police.

Local authorities enlisted the aid of rescue professionals to remove the body from the location.

The three deceased individuals were friends, police said.

Authorities had initially declared Kuo and Wang missing and as persons of interest in their investigation into Fan Chiang’s death.

Police are now in possession of two phones belonging to Wang and Kuo.

While foul play is not suspected, police have yet to officially rule the deaths of Kuo, Wang and Fan Chiang as suicides, with further investigations under way.

As the three deaths were part of an ongoing investigation, prosecutors had instructed police to no longer speak with the press about the case, the Puli Precinct said.

A firefighter who had spoken to Wang’s mother said that Kuo and Wang ran a potted plant business together.

He added that Wang’s mother had told him that the deceased trio once shared a rental property together, and that the couple had gotten into conflict with Fan Chiang before.