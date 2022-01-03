People with hyperkalemia should pay attention to their diet, as foods that are high in potassium could lead to dysrhythmia or cause them to feel weak and dizzy, the Food and Drug Agency said on Dec. 23 last year.
The concentration of potassium in the bloodstream affects how muscles contract and expand, as potassium helps balance the acidity and alkalinity of the human body, the agency wrote on Facebook.
Potassium levels of 3.5 milliequivalents per liter (mEq/L) to 5mEq/L are normal, while levels above 5mEq/L are considered hyperkalemic, it said.
Ingesting large amounts of potassium might lead to overconcentration of the mineral in the bloodstream, which could cause kidney failure and hypoaldosteronism, it said.
Treatments of hyperkalemia differ depending on the cause, the agency said, adding that as hyperkalemia could cause dysrhythmia, which could lead to cardiac arrest, doctors usually inject severely hyperkalemic patients with insulin to lower the concentration of potassium in their blood.
Hyperkalemic patients are often given sugar to prevent hypoglycemia, it said, adding that doctors could also inject patients with calcium gluconate to ease dysrhythmia.
Doctors could also prescribe diuretics to help the body remove excess potassium from the kidneys, it said, adding that those with failing kidneys might need dialysis to remove excess potassium.
Cation-exchange resin therapy could lead to a drop in the amount of potassium that the body can absorb, the agency said.
People with hyperkalemia should avoid amaranth, straw mushrooms, Madeira vine, dates, jujubes, dried persimmons, raisins, dried kombu, low sodium salt and dried meats, it said.
