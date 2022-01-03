The ministry of digital development might not have all of its staff members in place when it opens in July after the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus filed for a reconsideration of an amendment to the National Communications Commission Organization Act (國家通訊傳播委員會組織法).
The amendment, passed on Tuesday last week, is the legal basis for the transfer of some departments at the National Communications Commission (NCC) to the new ministry.
The KMT caucus proposed reconsidering the bill after expressing concern that the NCC’s draft digital communications act, which would regulate multinational online platforms, could suppress freedom of expression.
The caucus’ unexpected move has prevented the amendment from taking effect and disrupted progress on the establishment of the digital development ministry.
Following an emergency meeting with Cabinet officials, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus said that it would not put the proposal to a vote.
If the DPP put the proposal to a vote, the KMT would likely file reconsiderations on more important bills that were passed last week, including the central government’s general budget and a special budget for the military, a legislative expert said.
A government source said that the establishment of the digital development ministry requires a transfer of personnel and resources from at least five government agencies: the NCC, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the National Development Council, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, and the Executive Yuan’s information and communication security department.
Given the changes, the ministry would not begin operations until July, and NCC personnel and resources would not be in place when it opens due to the KMT’s “legislative roadblock,” they said.
The ministry would also be tasked with overseeing government information security, digital services and data management, as well as aiding the development of industries related to the digital economy, the Executive Yuan said.
