A plan to end vaccination against classical swine fever is going smoothly and some farms with “sentinel pigs” are not expected to need shots in six months, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said on Friday.
Taiwan has been free of foot-and-mouth disease, while keeping African swine fever at bay, but the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) still lists the nation as affected by classical swine fever, or hog cholera.
Taiwanese pork products could be sold to Japan and other countries if vaccination against classical swine fever was no longer needed.
Photo copied by Chen Wen-chan, Taipei Times
To achieve the goal, the council in February chose more than 300 hog farms nationwide to test its “no shots” program on small pigs.
The unvaccinated pigs were raised alongside vaccinated ones to see whether the virus would be detected in their bodies or surroundings.
The council conducted environmental tests at farms with the sentinel pigs and tested serum antibodies after their slaughter, COA Deputy Minister Huang Chin-cheng (黃金城) said.
Only a few sentinel pigs were found to be carrying the virus, which might be because some farms vaccinated all of their pigs by mistake, or there were mix-ups with ear tags, Huang said.
Given that there have been no outbreaks of classical swine fever at pig farms or in the wild, it is likely that some farms would be allowed to end vaccinations in June, a preliminary achievement for the council, he said.
Two batches of sentinel pigs have been slaughtered or sent to slaughterhouses, with none testing positive for the virus, Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine Deputy Director-General Hsu Jung-pin (徐榮彬) said.
If everything goes smoothly, the sentinel pigs program should conclude by the end of this year and at the beginning of next year the council could convene a meeting of experts to decide whether the nation can inform the OIE of its success, Hsu said.
If that happens, Taiwan would become the only Asian country free of classical swine fever, he said.
Classical swine fever remains severe in Japan, as it has spread to wild boars, making the virus difficult to eliminate, he said.
Many sellers are waiting to export refrigerated pork products to Japan, Republic of China Swine Association chairman Yang Chieh (楊杰) said.
With their good quality and low prices, Taiwanese pork products would be competitive in Japan, Department of Animal Industry Deputy Director Chiang Wen-chuan (江文全) said.
Singapore is also a promising market, as it has similar dietary habits as Taiwan, Chiang said.
When Singapore approves quarantine paperwork for Taiwanese pork, on-site inspection would be the final step, he said.
The council is exploring other markets as well, Chiang said, adding that the Philippines is a target destination for skins, while organs can go to Vietnam and its neighbors.
