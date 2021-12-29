New Year’s parties to light up the nation with fireworks displays and concerts

Staff writer, with CNA





Celebrities, singers and dancers are to ring in the New Year with performances across the nation. Here is a list of countdown parties and fireworks displays to help you choose which to attend.

The New Year’s Eve countdown party and Taipei 101 fireworks display is to be held from 7pm on Friday to 1am on Saturday at Taipei City Hall Square.

It is set to feature some of the hottest names in the nation’s entertainment industry, including indie bands EggPlantEgg (茄子蛋) and Accusefive (告五人), and singer-songwriter A-Lin (黃麗玲).

People celebrate at a New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Hsinchu County on Jan. 1. Photo: Huang Mei-chu, Taipei Times

Pop rock group Tizzy Bac (鐵之貝克), rock duo Power Station (動力火車) and Malaysian pop singer Fish Leong (梁靜茹) are also to be among the big names taking to the stage.

This year’s Taipei 101 fireworks display is set to fire off 16,000 fireworks over 360 seconds, making it one of its longest and biggest displays ever.

This year’s show has adopted the theme “Towards a Better Future,” and involves animation, music and a light show in addition to the fireworks.

The Miramar Entertainment Park New Year’s Eve Party in Taipei is to be held in the complex’s plaza from 8:20pm on Friday, featuring hip-hop performances by rappers Sowut (李松樺), Yappy (曾怡彬) and Wannasleep (李奕賢).

Fireworks are to be fired over the Tamsui River (淡水河) near New Taipei City’s Danjiang Bridge for 13 minutes and 14 seconds starting at 8:22pm on Friday.

The Keelung New Year Countdown 2021 is to start at 5pm on Friday at the Port of Keelung with an assortment of rock bands, including heavy metal band Flesh Juicer (血肉果汁機), alternative rock group Mary See the Future (先知瑪莉) and indie band The Village Armed Youth Band (農村武裝青年).

The party’s fireworks are to run for 420 seconds and large ships in the harbor are also to sound their horns to ring in the New Year.

Taoyuan’s News Year’s Eve party, from 7pm on Friday to 12:30am on Saturday in front of the city’s high-speed rail station, is to feature Chinese-Australian R&B singer Julia Wu (吳卓源), singer-songwriter Bii (畢書盡), rapper Kumachan (熊仔) and pop band 831. Its fireworks are to run for 100 seconds.

Hsinchu County’s countdown party is to start at 5:30pm on Friday in front of the county government building, featuring a range of performers, such as rapper MC HotDog (姚中仁), singer Ricky Hsiao (蕭煌奇) and indie band Bisiugroup Amazing Show (美秀集團).

A party in Taichung’s Lihpao Land (麗寶樂園) is to be held in the amusement park and resort’s second car park from 10pm on Friday until 12:30am on Saturday. Performances by singer Olivia Tsao (曹雅雯), rapper Shou and R&B singer Nine Chen (陳零九) are to take place.

The party at Taichung Central Park, from 7pm on Friday to 1am on Saturday, is to feature singers and bands including hip-hop trio MJ116 (頑童), jazz-hop and R&B singer ?te (壞特), singer-songwriter Shi Shi and local hip-hop group Nine One One.

Nantou’s New Year’s Eve party is to begin at 7pm on Friday at Nantou County Stadium, with singer Only You, actress and singer Francesca Kao (高慧君), TV host and singer Mini Tsai (蔡黃汝) and others taking to the stage.

Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake New Year’s Eve Fireworks Party is to feature 300 seconds of fireworks. It is to start at 8pm on Friday at Shuishe Pier (水社).

The New Year’s Eve party at Janfusun Fancyworld (劍湖山世界) in Yunlin County is to have a display that includes floating fireworks, along with funk and dance-pop performances from Cosmos People (宇宙人), singer-songwriter Ring and others.

Tainan’s New Year’s Eve event from 7pm on Friday to 12:30am on Saturday at the Tainan City Government Yonghua Civic Center (永華市政中心) is to include performances by veteran Taiwanese rapper Dwagie (大支), Chinese-American pop and R&B singer Karencici (林愷倫) and boy band B.T.O.D (Be The One Dance Crew).

Kaohsiung’s countdown party is to start at 7pm at Kaohsiung Port’s No. 7 Wharf, with a star-studded lineup including veteran rock band Wu Bai & China Blue (伍佰), singer Tarcy Su (蘇慧倫) and actress-singer Yao Yao (郭書瑤).

Also in Kaohsiung, the E-DA World’s New Year’s Eve party is to have an 888-second fireworks display.