Smoking to be banned around Taipei station

Staff writer, with CNA





People smoking outside a newly designated area around Taipei Railway Station could face fines of up to NT$10,000, beginning on Saturday.

The zone is part of a raft of city government measures that aim to improve the quality of life in Taipei.

The restricted area is bordered by Gongyuan Road to the east; Zhongxiao W Road Sec 1 to the south; Chengde Road and Chongqing N Road Sec 1 to the west; and Civic Boulevard Sec 1 and Beiping W Road to the north.

Security guards stand in the ticket vending area of Taipei Railway Station on June 11. Photo: CNA

People caught smoking in the restricted area would be fined NT$2,000 to NT$10,000 in accordance with the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act (菸害防制法), the Taipei Department of Environmental Protection said.

The ban is one of three new measures the city is to implement from Saturday.

The second involves a NT$5 parking discount for scooter and motorcycle riders who park their vehicles in public parking areas in the city and transfer to the MRT system within one hour of paying for parking with an EasyCard.

The preferential treatment, which is being expanded from roadside parking to public parking areas, aims to encourage commuters to complete their journeys by MRT, the Taipei Department of Transportation said.

The city is also to create “air-quality control zones” covering Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) and three city-owned garbage incinerators in Neihu (內湖) and Beitou (北投) districts, as well as the Muzha (木柵) area.

Starting from Saturday, diesel-fueled vehicles that have not had their emissions ratings certified by the city government and motorbikes that have not passed an annual check are to be restricted from entering the air-quality control zones.

People who contravene the new restrictions would be fined NT$500 for two and three-wheeled vehicles, NT$1,000 for small diesel-fueled pickups, and NT$2,000 for large diesel-powered trucks or buses.

The fines are to take effect following a three-month grace period that is to end on March 31, the environmental protection department said.