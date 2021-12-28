Young politicians turned out to support metal-singer-turned-independent-Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) at an event titled the Taiwan Youth Rally to Fight Bullying Against Lim outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday, as Lim, who represents Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), faces a recall vote on Jan. 9.
The recall campaign was initiated by people associated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), who said that Lim had not worked well for local constituents. The petition has been led by KMT Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平) in its later stages, along with fellow party councilors working to have the KMT take the Wanhua district seat.
Taipei City Councilor Lin Ying-meng (林穎孟) was among the 16 politicians in attendance, some affiliated with the New Power Party and other parties from the pan-green camp, along with other organizations.
Photo: CNA
“Lim is a rare breed who is not a stereotypical Taiwanese politician. He has put Taiwan in the spotlight on the world stage, for his metal music and his service in politics,” Lin said. “Many young people are outraged that KMT politicians are using the recall vote as part of a political vendetta.”
Lim thanked the audience for their support, adding that working as a lawmaker is difficult and that canvassing in the recall campaign has added to the responsibilities he must attend to.
“As an elected representative of the people, I have much work to do. We should not be engaging in ‘old politics,’ using family connections to secure subsidy money and organizing entertainment events to meet people in the community,” Lim said.
“As young politicians, we take our job seriously, to question officials, scrutinize the government budget and hold public hearings. Then at night, we still have to attend events to engage with people,” he said.
“I want everyone to know that young politicians are striving for Taiwan’s progress, and pushing for reform in government and politics. We are here to safeguard our young generation against this malicious, vengeful recall and to say that Taiwan can become even better next year,” Lim added.
“This is a revenge recall launched by local Taipei politicians of other parties, who wish to oust Lim, in their own self-interest and to further their own political careers,” Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) said. “It is the most malicious of all revenge votes.”
DPP Legislator Lai Ping-yu (賴品妤) also attended the rally.
“The recall petition in its second stage contained more than 10,000 invalid forms, at 30 percent, including false signatures, people who had been confirmed as dead and other illegitimate information,” Lai said.
“This is a clear indication of the KMT subverting our democracy by illegal means. They are abusing the system to revile and destroy a political opponent,” she added.
Independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie (黃捷), previously a New Power Party member, told the audience that she traveled from Kaohsiung to Taipei for the event because she had similar experiences during a recall vote against her last year.
“I came under constant attack through rumors and bullying. It was much the same in the revenge campaigns against Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) and now Freddy Lim,” Huang said.
“Many civic groups have rated Lim among the top lawmakers, one with diligence and outstanding performance for working in the legislature,” Huang said. “He puts great effort into promoting local projects and services for constituents. He has worked hard on scrutinizing and reviewing government ministry budgets.”
Lim was the only parliamentarian from Asia invited to participate in the US Summit for Democracy, Huang added.
