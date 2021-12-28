Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) is the place to be to catch the first rays of sunlight of the new year, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.
The first sunrise in Taiwan in the new year is to be seen on the island, southeast of Taitung County, the bureau said.
Sunrise would be at 6:32am on Saturday in Orchid Island’s Dongcing (東清), while on Taiwan proper, it would occur at 6:35am in Lungkeng (龍坑) in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) area, the bureau forecast.
Photo: Chen Hsin-yu, Taipei Times
The sunrise on Orchid Island can be seen from Taitung County’s Dawu Township (大武鄉), it added.
The New Year’s Day sunrise on Keelung Islet (基隆嶼), another popular scenic view, can be seen from Tiaoshih (跳石) in New Taipei City’s Jinshan District (金山), while Waiao Beach (外澳) in Yilan County’s Toucheng Township (頭城) would be a good place to see the sunrise over Turtle Island (Gueishan Island, 龜山島), the bureau said.
The sunrise over Taitung County’s Green Island (綠島) is expected to be another beautiful sight, and can be seen in the Jialulan (加路蘭) area of Taitung City.
People wishing to say goodbye to 2021 by watching the last visible sunset of the year in Taiwan proper should visit the seawall in Tainan’s Cigu District (七股) on Friday at 5:25pm.
In Kinmen County, the sunset would be visible at 5:29pm at Jiangong Islet (建功嶼) at the mouth of the Wujiang River (浯江溪) in Jincheng Township (金城) and at Cih Lake (慈湖).
