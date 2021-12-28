COVID-19: Digital vaccination travel certificates now available

JABBED AND READY: As the European Commission recognizes Taiwan’s digital certificate as equivalent to the EU’s, it can be used in 60 countries, the CECC said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





People can start applying for the Taiwan Digital COVID-19 Certificate from 8am today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said people can apply online at https://dvc.mohw.gov.tw for the certificate, which has been recognized by the European Commission as equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

The Taiwanese digital certificate would be issued mostly to people who need to travel abroad, he said.

As of Wednesday last week, 60 countries and territories — including 27 EU member states — have joined the EU’s digital certificate system, meaning that Taiwanese digital certificate-holders can use it in those places, the CECC said.

The US also recognizes the EU system as proof of COVID-19 vaccination for people traveling to the US by air, while the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that the EU certificate and can be linked with the IATA Travel Pass as proof of vaccination.

Ministry of Health and Welfare Department of Information Management Director Parng I-ming (龐一鳴), who is deputy head of the CECC’s information management division, said that countries that joined the EU system have mutually recognized COVID-19 certificates, which contain a QR code with a digital signature to ensure it is valid and authentic.

Parng said the certificate also meets three requirements of the EU General Data Protection Regulation: minimum exposure of personal data, right to data portability and right to be forgotten.

People can present the certificate in digital or paper form, either by downloading it onto a device such as a smartphone or printing it out.

The Taiwanese certificate does not display a holder’s ID card number, he said, adding that essential information, such as names, birthdates and vaccination or test status, is verified by scanning the QR code.

The code can be validated offline, so that necessary information remains on the certificate and is not stored or retained when a certificate is verified in a visited country, he added.

Parng said that people can apply for the certificate in three steps, but it is only available to people who have a valid passport.

First, Taiwanese must provide their passport number, along with one of three other identification methods: a national ID card number and National Health Insurance (NHI) number; a Citizen Digital Certificate; or a Fast Identity Online authentication ID, he said.

Foreigners must provide their unified identification number on their Alien Resident Certificate, along with either one of the three other IDs: an NHI number, entry-and-exit permit number or passport number, he said.

Second, an applicant selects whether they want to be issued a “vaccination certificate” or a “test result certificate,” Parng said.

Third, they choose to download the certificate or print it, he said, adding that the site can also generate a serial number for users to print a certificate at a convenience store.

Information on how to apply for the digital certificate can be found on the ministry’s Web site at https://covid19.mohw.gov.tw/ch/np-5345-205.html.